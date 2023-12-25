Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 25: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt REVEAL daughter Raha's face; Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore in Koffee with Karan 8 promo

On the twenty-fifth day of December, Bollywood experienced a whirlwind of significant happenings. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt delighted fans by unveiling the face of their daughter, Raha. Moreover, Koffee with Karan 8 treated the audience to an exciting new promo featuring the dynamic mother-son duo Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan. Let's explore the standout moments in Bollywood on December 25.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 25, 2023

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reveal daughter Raha's face

On this festive Christmas day, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming moment by unveiling the face of their charming daughter, Raha. The much-anticipated revelation took place during the duo's arrival for the Kapoor's annual Christmas family lunch. The excitement peaks as fans try to discern which parent the beautiful girl takes after more.

2. Koffee With Karan 8 promo featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore out

Karan Johar has recently unveiled the promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, featuring the pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. The preview offers a sneak peek into the entertaining rapport shared between the mother-son duo, promising an episode filled with humor and charm. With the episode set to release this Thursday, the excitement is palpable among fans eagerly anticipating the dynamic conversation.

3. Janhvi Kapoor to do a big-budget film

Exclusive information from Pinkvilla reveals that Janhvi Kapoor is set to take the lead in an upcoming high-budget film. The project is grand in scale, and its announcement is poised to be one of the most noteworthy casting revelations in recent times. While the specifics of the film, including Janhvi's role, remain veiled in mystery for now, anticipation is high, and fans can look forward to the emergence of exciting details in the near future.

4. Arbaaz Khan's wedding to Shura Khan was attended by close family and friends

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who recently tied the knot, officially shared their wedding moments on Instagram last night. Following the announcement, friends and family have been providing glimpses from their intimate wedding ceremony. A short while ago, Aayush Sharma posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram, capturing scenes from the private ceremony. Notable attendees included Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur, and several other celebrities. The wedding was undoubtedly a star-studded affair.

5. Hansal Mehta praises Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan

On December 25, Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. In a detailed note on his social media (formerly Twitter), Mehta expressed that while the film might not be perfect, it provided a satisfying experience to conclude the year. He wrote, "I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day.”

Continuing, he expressed, “Nice to end the year with @iamsrk tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself.”

