Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 26: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to be screened for consulates of various nations; Tanuj Virwani ties the knot with Taniya Jacob
1. Dunki to be screened for consulates of various nations
As per a report from PTI, a special showing of the recently released movie Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled for December 28 in India. The event will witness the presence of representatives from numerous countries, including the US, the UK, France, South Korea, and Australia.
2. Tanuj Virwani and Taniya Jacob tie the knot
On Christmas Day, actor Tanuj Virwani, the son of Rati Agnihotri, exchanged vows with Taniya Jacob in a joyous wedding ceremony. The event saw the presence of several prominent figures from the industry.
3. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar moves plea against Jacqueline Fernandez
According to India Today, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in response to Jacqueline Fernandez's allegations, has labeled them as completely false and claimed they were made with malafide intentions. He cited his right to correspond and express under Jail Rule 585 and highlighted his willingness to face punishment if any of his letters were proven 'threatening and intimidating.' Sukesh questioned why Jacqueline didn't approach the High Court last year when he had previously sent her multiple letters.
4. Dino Morea celebrates Christmas lunch at PM Narendra Modi's Delhi residence
On December 26, Bollywood actor Dino Morea shared images on his Instagram from the grand luncheon hosted by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital. The event, attended by several members of the Christian community, was part of the Christmas celebrations.
5. Abhishek Bachchan calls Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'world's worst narrator'
During a recent participation at the Hindi Actors Roundtable on Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan reminisced about being offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti. However, he revealed that at the time, he struggled to grasp the storyline of the film.
