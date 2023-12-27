Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 27: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities begin; Salman Khan greets fans outside Galaxy Apartment

On the twenty-seventh day of December, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of notable events. The wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare commenced, marking a joyous occasion. Furthermore, on his 58th birthday, Salman Khan emerged on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartment to greet the fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor. Join us as we explore the standout moments that unfolded in Bollywood on December 27.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 27, 2023

1. Salman Khan waves at fans gathered outside his apartment on his birthday

Today, December 27, marks Salman Khan's 58th birthday celebration. In honor of the superstar's special day, enthusiastic fans had assembled outside the Galaxy apartment in anticipation of catching a glimpse of the actor. Treating his admirers, the actor eventually appeared on the balcony of his residence and waved at them. In paparazzi videos and pictures, his father and veteran writer, Salim Khan, could also be seen joining his son for this heart-touching moment.

2. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s early wedding festivities commence

The early wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have kicked off, with Ira sharing glimpses on her Instagram stories. She posted a video and pictures revealing guests seated around a dining table, savoring Maharashtrian cuisine. The couple was also captured posing with the attendees in other pictures. Notable figures like Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, and actress Mithila Palkar from Little Things were also present at the joyous occasion.

3. Sukesh Chandrashekhar denies sending messages to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Recently, reports surfaced alleging that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been sending messages and voice notes to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. However, according to India Today, he has categorically denied these claims, asserting that they are fake.

In response, Sukesh has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter thoroughly and has called for strict action against those responsible for spreading these rumors. It's worth noting that Sukesh is currently embroiled in a 200-crore money laundering case.

4. Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he doesn’t extend birthday wishes to Salman Khan on social media

During the AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a photo of Salman Khan, notifying Shah Rukh Khan that it was Salman's birthday that day. In his response, King Khan revealed that he had already conveyed his wishes to Salman privately. He further explained that he refrains from expressing such sentiments on social media as it is a more personal gesture.

5. New song from Dunki is released

On December 27th, the creators of the film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, released a new song titled Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga. Sung by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, the song is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song highlights a pivotal moment in the film, depicting the emotional separation between the characters portrayed by SRK and Taapsee. SRK's character is portrayed as still waiting and longing for her, a sentiment beautifully captured in this poignant song.

