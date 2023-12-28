Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 28: Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang split after 14 years of marriage; Karan Johar slams troll; Vikram Kochhar recalls visit to SRK's Mannat

On the twenty-eighth day of December, Bollywood experienced several noteworthy events. Reports surfaced suggesting a possible separation between Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang after 14 years of marriage. Karan Johar robustly responded to a troll's comments on social media who asked him to get his mother a bahu for time pass. Actor Vikram Kochhar from Dunki shared insights into Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, and revealed details about robots. Join us as we explore the standout moments that unfolded in Bollywood on December 28.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 28, 2023

1. Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang part ways

As reported by ETimes, Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar and her husband, Timmy Narang, have chosen to end their 14-year marriage. The couple formally filed for divorce last month, leading to Isha's relocation from their shared home with their daughter, Rianna.

Sources suggest that the decision to separate stems from compatibility issues, and despite several attempts at reconciliation, the couple faced insurmountable challenges. When contacted by ETimes for a statement, Isha Koppikar conveyed that she currently has no comments to offer, underscoring the need for privacy during this initial phase.

2. Karan Johar hits back at a troll

Karan Johar addressed a comment from a troll on his Instagram story, suggesting he find a daughter-in-law for his mother's pastime. Johar expressed his offense at such comments, stating that he finds them particularly objectionable. He went on to clarify that his mother is actively involved in co-parenting his children and doesn't require any form of pastime.

3. Vikram Kochhar reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has robots

In a recent conversation with Home Bollywud, Vikram Kochhar shared insights into his visit to Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence. According to Kochhar, he discovered robots strategically placed around the house as the Pathaan actor is fascinated with technology. During the visit, SRK reportedly took the time to explain the functions of the robots to his guests and fed them delicious snacks.

4. Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor over viral Christmas video

According to a PTI report, Sanjay Tiwari filed a complaint at Ghatkopar police station against Ranbir Kapoor and his family members over a viral Christmas video where they were celebrating the festival. The complaint, filed through lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, alleges that in the video, the Animal actor is seen pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while chanting 'Jai Mata Di.' The complainant claims that using intoxicants during a celebration of another religion's festival and chanting 'Jai Mata Di' hurt his religious sentiments. As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case.

5. Season 2 confirmed for Guns and Gulaabs

After the resounding success of the first season of Guns and Gulaabs, the creators have announced the release of its eagerly awaited second season. Netflix India made the official declaration on its Instagram account, sharing a brief teaser to provide fans with a preview of the upcoming content. The series stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in pivotal roles.