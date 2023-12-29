Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 29: Is Khushi Kapoor dating The Archies co-star Vedang Raina? Shehnaaz Gill wishes to work with Ranbir Kapoor

On December 29th, Bollywood experienced a series of noteworthy events. Vedang Raina, The Archies actor, addressed speculations about his relationship with co-star Khushi Kapoor. Additionally, Shehnaaz Gill expressed her desire to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor in her future projects. Let's delve into the standout moments that marked Bollywood on December 29, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 29, 2023

1. Vedang Raina addresses dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor

After The Archies' release, rumors about Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina dating circulated online. However, Vedang Raina in an interview with Times Now has clarified that these speculations are entirely false, asserting that he is currently single.

2. Shehnaaz Gill expresses her desire to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent conversation with News18, Shehnaaz Gill expressed her aspirations to collaborate with all the Bollywood superstars. However, she specifically mentioned her interest in working with Ranbir Kapoor, despite not having met him in person. She shared that although she has seen him at events from a distance, she holds a keen desire to work with him in the future.

3. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare opt for Maharashtrian wedding with two receptions

According to a source from News18, the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare is scheduled for January 3 at Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra. Following the ceremony, two reception parties will be held—one in Delhi and another in Jaipur—between January 6 and 10. The couple is expected to have a Marathi-style wedding, honoring the groom's roots.

4. Three of Us is now released on OTT

The drama film Three of Us, starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire, garnered critical acclaim during its festival run. Following its theatrical release in India in November, the relationship drama is now available on Netflix, making its digital debut just a month after the cinematic premiere.

5. Aamir Khan's sea-facing Bandra building is getting redeveloped

As per a report by Mid Day published on Friday, the sea-facing building partly owned by Aamir Khan in Mumbai's Bandra region is set to undergo redevelopment. Located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra West, the property occupies a plot of around 37,000 square feet. The redevelopment, spearheaded by Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL), is scheduled to commence in mid-2024.

