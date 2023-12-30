Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 30: Rajkumar Hirani teases reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after Sanju; Sunny Deol walked out during climax scene of Bobby Deol's Animal

On December 30, the Bollywood scene was buzzing with notable events. Rajkumar Hirani made waves by expressing his anticipation for a collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor once again, following their successful partnership in Sanju. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol shared a surprising revelation, admitting he couldn't stay in his seat during the climax scene of the movie Animal, featuring Bobby Deol.

Join us as we delve into the standout moments that unfolded in Bollywood on December 30.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 30, 2023

1. Rajkumar Hirani opines on working with Ranbir Kapoor again after Sanju

In a recent interview with India Today, Rajkumar Hirani expressed that he had an enjoyable experience working on Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor, and he would love to collaborate with the actor once again. In fact, the filmmaker revealed that he already has a few scripts in mind, contemplating casting the talented Barfi star in a future project.

2. Sunny Deol reveals he walked out during the climax scene in Animal

In an interview with NDTV, Sunny Deol revealed that he found it difficult to sit through the climax of Animal and chose to leave when Bobby Deol's character met his demise.

3. Amitabh Bachchan rents out his property to a music company

As reported by MoneyControl, Amitabh Bachchan has rented out four of his commercial office spaces located in the Oshiwara region of Mumbai. These properties, totaling around 10,000 square feet, are up for rent at an annual rate of Rs 2.07 crore, along with a security deposit of Rs 1.03 crore. According to documents obtained by Propstack.com, Warner Music India Limited has secured the lease for this office space, with the arrangement set for a duration of five years.

4. KL Rahul explains why Athiya Shetty opted to watch the World Cup 2023 match at home

KL Rahul recently shared that during the World Cup 2023, he invited his wife, Athiya Shetty, to come to the stadium and watch him play. However, Athiya, being superstitious, preferred to stay at home and watch the game on television. Much like her father, Suniel Shetty, who had previously mentioned that he watched matches while sitting on the floor, Athiya has her own lucky spot at home.

5. Hrithik Roshan springs to action after Bosco Martis calls out lack of credit in films

Bosco Martis recently criticized the industry for not crediting choreographers in film or song promos. According to Mid Day, Hrithik Roshan took proactive steps upon hearing about this concern. The actor engaged with the director of Fighter, Siddharth Anand, and as a result, the YouTube version of the film's song, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, now includes credits for the choreography team, featuring Bosco-Caesar, Remo D'Souza, and Piyush-Shazia.

