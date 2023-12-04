Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 4: Hrithik Roshan's Fighter look released; Triptii Dimri's Instagram following rises massively post Animal
From Hrithik Roshan's look from Siddharth Anand's Fighter releasing to Triptii Dimri's Instagram following skyrocketing after the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; take a look at top 5 Bollywood news of Dec 4, 2023.
On the fourth day of December 2023, a lot of exciting news came from the glitzy world of Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan's Fighter look released. 'National crush' Triptii Dimri's Instagram following skyrocketed after the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and many more. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of December 4 that made it to the 'Hot Section.'
Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 4, 2023
1. Hrithik Roshan's Fighter look out
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a poster from Fighter. The poster features him wearing an Air Force uniform in his role as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. The caption read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan." The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.
2. Triptii Dimri's Instagram following sees a huge rise
Animal star Triptii Dimri's Instagram followers have skyrocketed as she has now more than one million followers on the platform. Before the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, the actress had around 600 thousand followers on Instagram.
3. Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri worked together before Animal
Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri worked together in Poster Boys before Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film was released in 2017. In the Shreyas Talpade directorial, Triptii played the role of Riya while Bobby portrayed Vinay Sharma's role.
4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's picture from London goes viral
A recent picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posing outside a London restaurant alongside a chef went viral on social media. For the outing, Virat wore a gray t-shirt, jeans, and a long winter coat, complemented by sneakers and round glasses. Anushka chose a puffy long black jacket.
5. Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome
In the latest promo of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar tells Kiara Advani that the last time he interviewed Vicky Kaushal, he was on the Koffee With Karan couch with the actress's husband Sidharth Malhotra. To this, Kiara said, "When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me." Vicky added, "He played it really well!"
The new episode of KWK8 will be graced by Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal soon.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!
