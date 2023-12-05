Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki trailer out; Deepika Padukone's Fighter look released and more
From the trailer drop of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's starrer Dunki to the release of Deepika Padukone's character poster in Fighter, here are the top 5 Bollywood highlights on December 5, 2023.
On the fifth day of December, the Bollywood scene ignited with enthusiasm. The unveiling of the trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, set the industry abuzz with anticipation. Adding to the buzz, a poster revealing Deepika Padukone's character in Siddharth Anand's "Fighter" was unveiled. Prepare to immerse yourself in the exciting highlights that adorned Bollywood's landscape on December 5th.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 5, 2023
1. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki's trailer out
On December 5, 2023, Dunki makers finally released its highly anticipated trailer. The 3:02-minute preview begins with Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) narrating his 1995 journey in Laltu, Punjab, meeting friends Balli, Buggu (Vikram Kochchar), and Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal). Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), a staunch supporter of Hardy, adds a fierce touch to the tale.
2. Deepika Padukone’s character poster from Fighter out
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to reveal her long-awaited character poster from Fighter. The poster presents Deepika adorned in an Air Force uniform, portraying the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, alias Minni.
3. Akshay Kumar heeds well-wishers' requests, plans Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the next theatrical release
Akshay Kumar, in response to fan requests, has chosen Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as his upcoming film for a theatrical release. The Sudha Kongara collaboration, initially slated for February, has been postponed and is now anticipated after the Eid 2024 launch of BMCM, according to exclusive details from Pinkvilla.
4. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets a release date
The eagerly anticipated release date for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been revealed by the makers. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the unique musical love story is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2024. The narrative will unfold over two decades, spanning from 2002 to 2023.
5. Priyanka Chopra became the latest victim of Deepfake
Priyanka Chopra has fallen prey to deepfake technology, where her voice and lines were manipulated in a fabricated brand promotion video. As reported by India Today, the clip features a manipulated conversation where the actress discusses her annual earnings and endorses a brand.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra sends handwritten note to Vir Das post his Emmy win; latter shares PICS and thanks her
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut