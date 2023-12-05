Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki trailer out; Deepika Padukone's Fighter look released and more

On the fifth day of December, the Bollywood scene ignited with enthusiasm. The unveiling of the trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, set the industry abuzz with anticipation. Adding to the buzz, a poster revealing Deepika Padukone's character in Siddharth Anand's "Fighter" was unveiled. Prepare to immerse yourself in the exciting highlights that adorned Bollywood's landscape on December 5th.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 5, 2023

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki's trailer out

On December 5, 2023, Dunki makers finally released its highly anticipated trailer. The 3:02-minute preview begins with Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) narrating his 1995 journey in Laltu, Punjab, meeting friends Balli, Buggu (Vikram Kochchar), and Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal). Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), a staunch supporter of Hardy, adds a fierce touch to the tale.

2. Deepika Padukone’s character poster from Fighter out

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to reveal her long-awaited character poster from Fighter. The poster presents Deepika adorned in an Air Force uniform, portraying the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, alias Minni.

3. Akshay Kumar heeds well-wishers' requests, plans Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the next theatrical release

Akshay Kumar, in response to fan requests, has chosen Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as his upcoming film for a theatrical release. The Sudha Kongara collaboration, initially slated for February, has been postponed and is now anticipated after the Eid 2024 launch of BMCM, according to exclusive details from Pinkvilla.

4. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets a release date

The eagerly anticipated release date for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been revealed by the makers. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the unique musical love story is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2024. The narrative will unfold over two decades, spanning from 2002 to 2023.

5. Priyanka Chopra became the latest victim of Deepfake

Priyanka Chopra has fallen prey to deepfake technology, where her voice and lines were manipulated in a fabricated brand promotion video. As reported by India Today, the clip features a manipulated conversation where the actress discusses her annual earnings and endorses a brand.

