Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 6: Sunny Deol reacts to his VIRAL drunk video; Bobby Deol's entry song Jamal Kudu from Animal released

On the sixth day of December 2023, a lot of exciting news came from the film industry. A viral drunk video of Sunny Deol is doing rounds on social media but later, the actor shut down the trolls with his simple yet effective reply. On the other hand, Bobby Deol's popular entry song from Animal titled Jamal Kudu was released today and many more. Here's a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 6, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 6, 2023

1. Sunny Deol reacts to his viral drunk video

A viral video of Sunny Deol walking seemingly drunk on the streets of Mumbai is doing rounds on social media. He was involved in a controversy regarding the same. As fans voiced their concerns, the Gadar 2 star took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to clear the doubts regarding the viral video. He said that the video was nothing but a BTS clip from the shoot of his next project Safar. “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (Journey of rumors ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” shared the actor while dropping the video.

2. Bobby Deol's Animal entry song is out

Bobby Deol's entry song in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has created a buzz on social media. After gaining huge popularity, the makers finally released Boby's entry song titled Jamal Kudu. According to the credits, composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar has reimagined the traditional Iranian Bandari music genre for the modern track, incorporating a children's choir consisting of Sounik, Harshita, Keerthana and Vagdevi. Female vocalists Meghanaa Naidu, Sabiha, Aishwarya Dasari and Abhikhya gave their voices for Jamal Kudu.

Advertisement

3. Shah Rukh Khan reacts to troll calling Jawan, Pathaan sh*t

During the Ask SRK session, a troll commented on Shah Rukh Khan's last two movies Pathaan and Jawan. The comment read, "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti (sh*t) movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk."

SRK reacted and wrote, "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."

4. Parineeti Chopra spills secret to successful marriage with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra attended an event in Vadodara, Gujarat where she spilled the secret to a successful marriage while answering to a fan's question. She said, “main hun actor, vo hai politician. usko Bollywood ke bare mein kuch nahin pata aur mujhe politics ke bare mein kuch nahin pata…isse hamari marriage bahut achi chal rahi hai (I am an actor, he is a politician. He doesn’t know anything about Bollywood and I don’t know anything about politics, that’s how our marriage is going well)."

5. Anil Kapoor's look from Fighter released

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share his Fighter look. The poster features him in the outfit of an Air Force officer. Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. The caption read, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh Call Sign: Rocky Designation: Commanding Officer Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Vikram Rathore from Jawan's cameo to 'sax-sux' scenes; 10 Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Dunki will leave you ROFL