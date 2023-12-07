Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 7: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter teaser to drop soon; Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies released
From the director of Fighter announcing the teaser release date to Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda's The Archies getting released, have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of Dec 7, 2023.
The Bollywood industry witnessed a lot of exciting news as usual on the seventh day of December 2023. First of all, Siddharth Anand, the director of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter announced the teaser release date. On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was released today, and many more. Let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 7, 2023.
Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 7, 2023
1. Fighter teaser to drop soon
Fighter director Siddharth Anand took to his Instagram handle and teased the audience with a short video clip of a radiogram conversation between squadron leaders Patty, aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni, aka Deepika Padukone, revealing the release date of the teaser, which is December 8th at 11 a.m. “Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow”, read the caption alongside the post.
2. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies released
Finally, today, one of the most awaited films of 2023, The Archies was released. The cast of the film includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Youvraj Menda. The film is now streaming on Netflix.
3. Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her with Shershaah line
During the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara Advani made one of the sweetest revelations when she said that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her on his knee with the Shershaah line in Rome. She said, "He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes. I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He's like, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I'm a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."
4. Bobby Deol reacts to criticism over toxic masculinity in Animal
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bobby Deol opened up on the criticism Animal has received for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. He said, “I am an actor who wants to play characters. I am not out there promoting anything. I do roles which challenge me. What is storytelling? Stories are influenced by what’s happening in our society." He further added that people don’t want to talk about those things because they want to believe that doesn’t exist. "I am just an actor trying to entertain. Box office collections itself says it that people are loving it," shared Bobby.
5. Aryan Khan clicks selfie with Mona Singh at The Archies’ special screening
The special screening of The Archies was a star-studded event. From the event, Mona Singh has shared some photographs and can be seen striking a pose with The Archies’ Zoya Akhtar and Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan. In the caption, she wrote, “Archie’s ITs TIME to ROCknROll with the gang.”
