Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 8: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter teaser released; Hema Malini plants kiss on birthday boy Dharmendra's cheek
From much-awaited Fighter teaser releasing to veteran actor Dharmendra turning 88, let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 8, 2023.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
The Bollywood industry brought a bunch of exciting and engaging news on the eighth day of December 2023. Today, the much-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter was released. Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 88 and Hema Malini shared an adorable post on the same and many more. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of December 8, 2023.
Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 8, 2023
1. Fighter teaser is out
The makers of the highly anticipated film Fighter finally dropped the teaser starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. The 1:13 minute teaser treated fans with aerial action drama sequences and infused patriotism. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.
2. Hema Malini drops romantic PICS with Dharmendra on latter's 88th birthday
Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday. Bollywood celebrities wished him on social media. His wife and veteran actress Hema Malini shared a post filled with romantic pics of them as she planted a kiss on the birthday boy's cheek.
3. Mehmood Junor passes away at the age of 67
Veteran actor Mehmood Junior passed away today, on December 8. The actor took his last breath today after losing his battle with stomach cancer at the age of 67. Tributes began pouring in for the veteran star from the film industry.
4. Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Fighter teaser
After the release of Fighter teaser, Shah Rukh Khan made a beautiful post praising the teaser. He wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humor….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!”
5. Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS pic with Ranbir Kapoor from Animal set
Rashmika Mandanna shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her recently released movie, Animal. One of the pictures also features Ranbir Kapoor. The actress made a gratitude post as she thanked fans for showering love to her character and the movie.
She wrote, “Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story.. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are..”
