Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 9: Sidharth Malhotra-Meghna Gulzar team up for new film; Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on their second anniversary
From Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar teaming up for a film to Vicky Kaushal's playful anniversary wish for Katrina Kaif, here are today's top 5 Bollywood highlights on December 9, 2023.
On the ninth day of December, the Bollywood stage came alive with excitement. Sidharth Malhotra teamed up with the visionary director Meghna Gulzar for an upcoming film, creating ripples of anticipation throughout the industry. But that's not all! Vicky Kaushal shared a lighthearted video featuring Katrina Kaif on their second wedding anniversary. Brace yourself for the captivating highlights that graced Bollywood's landscape on December 9th.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 9, 2023
1. Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar to team up for a film
As per reliable sources, Siddharth Malhotra is set to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar for a film that unfolds against the backdrop of a chilling true story. The movie is scheduled for a two-month shoot at authentic locations, with the preliminary reconnaissance commencing in the first quarter of 2024.
2. Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on their 2nd wedding anniversary
This Saturday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share an unseen video featuring Katrina Kaif. In the clip, Vicky is seated beside her on a flight, witnessing Katrina playfully showcasing her action moves while engrossed in a movie on the screen in front of her.
3. Shah Rukh Khan shot for a special song for Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan has recently filmed a unique dance sequence in Abu Dhabi This dynamic song has been carefully designed for promotional purposes, with the aim of intensifying the audience's anticipation for the film, as reported by Mid-day.
4. Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets stuck in a parking lot in the US
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga found himself stuck in a Dallas, Texas parking lot while sitting in his car as excited fans gathered around, blocking his way. The enthusiastic crowd chanted his name, creating an unexpected and memorable moment for the acclaimed filmmaker.
5. Rani Mukerji threw a party for daughter Adira's 8th birthday
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra celebrated their daughter Adira's 8th birthday with a Christmas-themed bash. The event saw the attendance of numerous celebrities and their children. Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram, featuring inside pictures that are nothing short of adorable.
