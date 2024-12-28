Bollywood Newswrap, December 28: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Malti Marie celebrate in holiday pajamas; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s vacay in British wildlands

Today, December 28, 2024, the last Saturday of the year was packed with major happenings in the film industry. If you missed out on any important update, worry not and check out this newswrap. From Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie celebrating Christmas in holiday pajamas to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s serene vacation in the British wildlands, here’re the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 28, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra offers peek into Christmas celebration with family

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her Christmas celebration with family and friends. In one picture, the group, including the actress, her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie, was seen wearing red and white pajamas and Santa caps. The festivities involved gifts, games, and food.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s peaceful getaway

Katrina Kaif dropped a photo dump from her recent vacation with Vicky Kaushal. They were seen enjoying the time with their friends at Rockham beach in the UK. Kat’s caption stated, “Family , Friends and the British wildlands …. (The sub zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time.”

3. Varun Dhawan departs for New Year’s holiday with Natasha Dalal and Lara

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter Lara. The trio was headed to an undisclosed location for the little one’s first New Year vacation. Natasha was seen holding Lara close to her.

Advertisement

4. Salman Khan celebrates birthday in Jamnagar

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar with his loved ones. Many inside glimpses from the grand bash have surfaced on the internet. They showcased the customized decor done for Salman's special day and the stunning fireworks.

5. Salman Khan starrer Sikandar’s teaser released

The official teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar has been released. The 1-minute, 41-second teaser shows him in an action-packed avatar. He took on a group of adversaries in a fight with guns. The film is set to arrive on Eid 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, December 14: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ outing in Jeddah; Rekha hugs Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda