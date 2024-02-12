Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 12: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation card OUT; Vidya Balan returns in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Like every other day, February 12, 2024, was full of exciting news that came from the Bollywood industry. Firstly, Pinkvilla exclusively managed to get their hands on the wedding invitation card of the soon-to-be-married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan delighted fans with the exciting news of the return of Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and many more top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 12, 2024

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation card unveiled

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. The wedding preparations have started in both families and we've already given you a sneak peek. And now, Pinkvilla has managed to get their hands on their adorable invitation card. The couple's hashtag in the invitation card is too adorable to miss. Have a look:

2. Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan announced that Vidya Balan is returning to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sharing a clip, Kartik wrote, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar."

3. Shankar Mahadevan reacts to first-ever Grammy win

During an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan opened up on his first Grammy win. He said, "These kinda feelings can't be described in words because it's a matter of honor and privilege." The singer continued, "You're completely blacked out when the name is announced. You have to walk that whole passage and go up to the stage." He also described the feeling as "absolute elation and joy."

4. Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital

Today, February 12, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from hospital. As per a report from PTI, senior doctors and therapists reviewed his health, and the actor, expressing no concerns, mentioned the importance of controlling his food habits. With optimism, he stated, "I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow," as he exited the hospital.

5. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani likely to don Tarun Tahiliani's outfits for wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen visiting the store of designer Tarun Tahiliani in Mumbai for their wedding shopping. The actress also posed with her parents as they visited the store. The couple is likely to don the designer's outfits on their special day. They are set to tie the knot later this month in Goa.

