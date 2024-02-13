Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 13: Deepika Padukone becomes presenter at BAFTA Awards 2024; Sidharth Malhotra's 1st wedding anniversary gift for Kiara Advani

On the eventful thirteenth day of February 2024, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a bunch of exciting news. Deepika Padukone expressed her gratitude after becoming the presenter at BAFTA Awards 2024. Sidharth Malhotra revealed what gift he gave to his wife, Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary, and many more top events happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 13, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone becomes presenter at BAFTA Awards 2024

Deepika Padukone will be presenting at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Once again, she is ready to bring pride to India on a global platform. Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, the Gehraiyaan star expressed her gratitude. It's still unclear which category she'll be presenting an award for. Alongside David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, we have other notable personalities like Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from Wonka, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris, who will also be presenting awards at the BAFTA awards.

2. Sidharth Malhotra gifts THIS to wifey Kiara Advani on their 1st wedding anniversary

A video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the red carpet of a recent Dubai event went viral. In the video, the actress was asked about the gift that she received from her husband on their first anniversary. Kiara Advani blushingly looked at Sidharth Malhotra and revealed that it was an anniversary month, not just the day. To this, the actor added that he gifted his lovely wife a surprise trip they went on.

3. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrate early for Valentine's Day

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gave a sneak peek into their early Valentine's Day celebration for 2024 on their Instagram Stories. Ira Khan shared an adorable snapshot of her husband holding a plate adorned with what seemed to be delicious strawberry puffs. Have a look:

4. Rakul Preet Singh reveals idea of perfect marriage ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

During a recent interview with India Today, Rakul Preet Singh shared her idea of a perfect marriage with Jackky Bhagnani ahead of her wedding. She said, "Something that I have seen at home. I feel it's about compatibility and not trying to change one another." When the actress was further asked about things she can't tolerate in a relationship, Rakul shared, "I can't tolerate obsessive behavior, too many phone calls, and insecurities."

5. Shriya Saran on how Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol changed women's narrative in industry

During the Showtime trailer launch event, Shriya Saran discussed women's narratives in the film industry. She shared, "Narrative change after making a comeback. When an actress doesn't do a film for few years, even for few months, they say it's a comeback. Don't know why it's like that. But things have changed. Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Alia (Bhatt).. they have changed the way things are seen."

She added, "When I was making a comeback (laughs), I was nervous. All directors were supportive and welcoming and extremely nice about it. They ask how is Radha (her daughter). How is life.. before talking about work. There is no discrimination. There used to be, but now there is no discrimination. It's much better. It has changed."

