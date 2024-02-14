Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 14: Ranveer Singh to start Don 3 in August; Arjun Kapoor to play villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a bunch of exciting news. Apart from celebrities sharing love-filled posts, we exclusively learned that Ranveer Singh is set to start shooting for Don 3 real soon. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor's first look as a villain in Singham Again was unveiled. Let's go through today's (February 14) top 5 news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 14, 2024

1. Ranveer Singh to start Don 3 in August

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ranveer Singh will be starting Don 3 shooting soon. “Ranveer Singh will be shooting for his parts in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again until the end of April. While a significant part of his portion is already shot, he has some work remaining that will be wrapped up by April end. Contrary to the chatter, Ranveer has a well-crafted role in Singham Again which is lot more than just an extended cameo,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that he will be shooting for over 50 days in this Rohit Shetty cop universe film.

“Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024,” the source further added.

2. Arjun Kapoor will play a villain in Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a menacing villain in Singham Again. The actor took to his Instagram and shared his first look. Expressing his happiness, Arjun penned, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain”

3. Saif Ali Khan's hilarious response to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Valentine's Day wish

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing love-filled posts on Valentine's Day. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and shared that she wished Saif Ali Khan on Valentine's Day and his response is just what we did not expect. She wrote, “Me: Happy Valentine's Day, Saifu. Saif: Ok”.

4. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot at THIS hotel in South Goa?

According to a recent India Today report, a source close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani revealed the hotel where the couple will tie the knot. The source shared, "Opting for ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple's preference for sophistication and luxury. This expansive property, set amidst Goa's tranquil landscapes, provides an ideal setting for a romantic and private celebration."

5. Shah Rukh Khan recalls losing his parents at early age

During the World Government's Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan spoke with journalist Richard Quest not only about his career but also his long sabbatical, his dream at this juncture of life, and recalled the time he lost his parents. Talking to Richard, Shah Rukh shared how he lost his parents at a young age and had to live life with great perseverance. He said, "When I was young, I lost my parents very early. I was a young orphan who had to work his way through it."

