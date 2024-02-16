Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 16: Alia Bhatt says THIS about Love & War; Pre-production work on Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 begun?

As we are at the edge of the sixteenth day of February 2024, let's revisit the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day. Giving a sneak peek into the news, firstly, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt opened up about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War where she will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, the production designer of the upcoming film Don 3 shared a picture which sparked the speculations about the film's pre-production work. Apart from these, many more news made it to the top section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 16, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt speaks about Love & War

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt opened up about her upcoming project, Love & War. When asked to share how excited she is about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial and the casting which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal apart from her, Alia said, "There's a lot to say, and since we don't have time, so all we can say right now is that Poacher releases on 23rd Feb."

Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for his next romantic film for the big screen. It was also reported that the film will go on floors towards the end of 2023 with a marathon schedule. Soon after, the makers confirmed the news by announcing the title Love & War.

2. Pre-production work on Don 3 has begun?

The production designer of the upcoming Farhan Akhtar project Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh took to Instagram a few weeks ago to share a captivating picture of what appears to be an intriguing set design for the movie. Sharing the picture, they captioned it, "Aa raha hai woh. (He is coming) DON. @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @jasonwest.redmonkeyarmy #productiondesign #art #don3 #artsy #setdesign," the post hints at the commencement of work on the eagerly awaited project before it officially begins filming. Fans recently came across the post and shared their excitement.

3. Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense workout despite having injury

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse into his dedication to fitness. Dressed in his gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, the actor was seen pushing through his workout routine. Sharing the video, he captioned it with powerful words, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." He also added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia playing in the background. He also shared a video where he can be seen locked up in a room and listening to music while the outside is having an extreme cold. He also can be seen wearing a face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, "-110degC Recovery mode on."

4. Yami Gautam reveals her mother's advice when she was pregnant during Article 370 shoot

During a recent interview with Showsha, Yami Gautam shared that when she got to know that she was expecting her first baby, a portion of the Article 370 shoot was pending. Revealing her mother's advice during that time, Yami said, "My mother was like, ‘Yami, it’s a good thing that the feeling of hard work would also subconsciously seep in your child. So, be this hardworking mother.’ We have all seen our mothers do this, perhaps in more challenging times. All the strength is within us. We do not need to overthink. We should just be happy.”

5. Priyamani says she did special number in Chennai Express only for Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with India Today, Priyamani said that she did the One Two Three Four song in Chennai Express because she wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan, “Post Chennai Express, I kept getting a lot of offers from people where they wanted me to do special numbers. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to be known just for that.’ I purely did that only for Shah Rukh Khan because I love him and I wanted to star opposite him," the actress shared.

