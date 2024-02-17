Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 17: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding; Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On the seventeenth day of February, Bollywood witnessed a mix of significant events, ranging from exciting to tragic. According to reports, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are set to attend the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa, adding an element of excitement to the day.

However, amidst the anticipation and celebrations, the industry also mourned the passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the younger Babita Phogat in the acclaimed film Dangal. Her untimely demise at the age of 19 cast a shadow of sadness over the day, reminding us of the fragility of life. Let's explore the significant moments in Bollywood on Feb 17.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 17, 2024

1. Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

According to News18, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are set to grace the upcoming wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Goa on February 21st of this month. Reportedly, several prominent Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the celebration, adding to the grandeur of their special day.

2. Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

According to Zee News, Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role in Dangal, tragically passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday morning, February 17th. Reports indicate that the young actress had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. Her final rites are scheduled to take place at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. The news of her untimely demise has left the industry and her fans mourning.

3. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up to tie the knot in South Goa on February 21st. Just ahead of their wedding festivities, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Rakul looked radiant in a beautiful pink anarkali suit, complemented with tied hair and stylish sunglasses. Meanwhile, the groom-to-be, Jackky, exuded charm in a dashing parrot green kurta, showcasing his signature style.

4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begin

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing in Jamnagar. The festivities commenced on February 16th with the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This Gujarati custom involves presenting the Kankotri wedding invitation to the deities as a sacred plea for blessings on the upcoming union.

5. Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years in jail

Per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkumar Santoshi has received a two-year jail sentence from the Jamnagar court in connection with a cheque-bouncing case. Additionally, the court has instructed him to deposit double the amount owed to the complainant, Ashok Lal.

