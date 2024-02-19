Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 19: Inside PICS from Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue; Shah Rukh Khan attends son AbRam's school event

On the nineteenth day of February 2024, a lot of exciting news buzzed throughout the day. Firstly, a few inside glimpses from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding venue surfaced on the Internet. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan attended his son AbRam's school event and many more top news grabbed headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 19, 2024

1. Inside glimpses from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in South Goa in the presence of their family members, friends, and several Bollywood celebrities. Ahead of the wedding, some glimpses from the wedding venue went viral on social media.

One of the pictures shows a coconut on which the initials of Rakul and Jackky are inscribed. The second picture is a floral placard extending a warm welcome to the guests as the sign reads, "Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you." According to India Today, the coconut was the welcome drink that is being offered to the guests. Have a look:

2. Shah Rukh Khan attends son AbRam's school event

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club, SRK Universe took to their X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and shared pictures of SRK attending AbRam Khan’s school event as a special guest. The actor was seen giving directions to the students and later posing for photos with them.

Advertisement

On the other hand, AbRam was spotted playing guitar. The fan club posted these pictures, mentioning that the session included engaging activities like building games, treasure hunts, races, talent shows, traditional Indian games, and more.

The caption of the post read, “An extraordinary overnight adventure of Class V students at DAIS with special guest King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. Immersed themselves in a range of activities like team-building games, treasure hunts, races, talent hunt show & Indian games etc.”

3. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's haldi ceremony to take place on February 19

Accorign to a report by India Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will begin their pre-wedding festivities with the haldi ceremony tonight, February 19 at ITC Grand South Goa. Explaining more about the ceremony, a source informed the portal, "Rakul and Jackky are all set to have their haldi ceremony today. It will be a sundowner ceremony and both their friends and families will participate in the ceremony and apply haldi to the couple."

4. Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's security measures strengthened

In the latest reports related to Salman Khan, it is reported that after getting inside information from their sources, Mumbai Police has beefed up their security measures. According to Mid-Day, a source has been quoted stating, “Following the Mumbai Police’s provision of security to Salman in light of the death threats, the police cover has now been extended to Aayush Sharma.”

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband, Aayush Sharma is soon going to start the promotions for his upcoming film, Ruslaan. According to the report, he will be accompanied by police personnel for the media events that have been scheduled for this month. “Since Aayush will be out and about promoting his action thriller, he has been assigned cops for his protection. The actor will also travel in Salman’s bulletproof vehicle,” the source added.

5. Shekhar Kapur talks about possibility of making Mr India 2

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Shekhar Kapur was asked about the rumors doing the rounds whether the second part of Mr India is being discussed. In response to this, the director stated that he would never direct the sequel to the film but added that he doesn’t mind any other filmmaker making it.

Advertisement

He said, “I will never make Mr India 2 because I have already made the first part. But, I would not mind if they take another director and make the film and remember that the original was born because of the joy of filmmaking.”

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Theme, starry guestlist to healthy menu; all about couple’s big day