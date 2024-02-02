Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 2: Kareena Kapoor-Tabu-Kriti Sanon's The Crew promo OUT; Vijay Varma on marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia

Today (February 2) Bollywood industry was graced by a bunch of exciting news. Firstly, the long-awaited promo video of The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon was unveiled and the makers also revealed the release date. On the other hand, Vijay Varma conducted a Q&A session on his Instagram account and reacted to the question of marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more top news grabbed our attention.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 2, 2024

1. The Crew promo video is OUT

After much waiting, the makers and the cast of The Crew took to their social media handles and finally dropped the promo of the highly-anticipated film. The video starts with a fun background score of 'Choli Ke Peeche' and then the captain gives a voiceover assuring them that their crew will take care of them. Still, he instructs the audience to fasten the 'Choli Ki Peti' tightly so that no one's heart pops out.

The video then gives a glimpse of the leading ladies Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon looking stylish in their aircrew uniforms. The trio stuns in a red blazer and skirt with stroller bags in their hands and black flight attendant hats.

Reacting to the promo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I'm onboard and ready to be served."

Advertisement

Watch The Crew promo:

2. Vijay Varma on marriage plans with ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Today, February 2, Vijay conducted a Q&A session on his Instagram handle. During the interactive session, a fan whom the actor introduced as his niece asked him about his wedding plans with Tamannaah. She wrote, “Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! (when are you getting married)”. Reacting to it, the actor nudged the question with quite a witty response. He wrote, “My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi.”

3. Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh's response to Animal

During an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalled Ranveer Singh's response to Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

He said, “Mein khud soch mein pad gaya, aisa response mila tha Ranveer Singh se. He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on the phone. Aur jitna lengthy message diya hai, woh teen chaar baar padha hu main. Bata nahi sakta kaisa hai par maza aaya woh message padh ke. He wrote a lot of things about Animal which made me realise that ‘oh this is also there in my film’.”

(I was bewildered when I received the response from Ranveer Singh. He talked to me on the phone for nearly 40 minutes. And I've read his lengthy message three or four times. I can't reveal what it says, but reading that message was enjoyable. He mentioned a lot of things about Animal that made me realize, "Oh, this is also in my film.")

4. Fighter director Siddharth Anand reacts to Ayan Mukerji directing War 2

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand reacted to Ayan Mukerji directing War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Expressing his pride, the director added that he feels a sense of pride that his creation is so important to somebody else.

"It's the only pride I feel. It's like a baby, your son flourishing in somebody else's company. It's like my son is not working in Marflix but is heading some other company. So it's that kind of pride that I've created something that is worthy enough of someone else to take over," he added.

Advertisement

5. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will not host any reception in Mumbai

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will not host any reception in Mumbai after their Goa wedding. A source shared, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Parineeti Chopra on starting her music career, reveals how hubby Raghav Chadha reacted