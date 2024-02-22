Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 22: Alia Bhatt announces Jigra shoot wrap; Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On the twenty-second day of February 2024, the Bollywood industry came up with a lot of exciting news that you wouldn't wanna miss reading. Firstly, Alia Bhatt dropped pictures with Vedang Raina as she announced the shoot wrap-up of Vasan Bala's Jigra. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's rom-com finally got a title and it is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari along with a release date. Quickly go through today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 22, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt announces Jigra shoot wrap-up

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of happy pictures on social media with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina to announce the shoot wrap-up of Vasan Balan's directorial. In the pictures, the duo are seen laughing for candid shots with the cityscape and river in the background, during the golden hour. In the second picture, Vedang is seen hiding his face as he puts his hand over his face and he laughs hysterically followed by Alia resting on Vedang’s shoulder as the two face the river.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina& that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA (accompanied by fist bump emoji) @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."

2. Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com gets a title and release date

After much anticipation, Karan Johar took to Instagram and announced the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and supported by Dharma Productions features the pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The movie is all set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. He captioned the post, "A kahaani of ‘Sanskari’ & his to-be ‘Kumari’! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskarikitulsikumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!".

3. Shahid Kapoor REACTS to Kabir Singh getting mixed responses

During the first episode of No Filter Neha Season 6, Shahid Kapoor spoke about the mixed responses Kabir Singh received. He said, "You don't Kabir, great. I'm not here to convince you to like a character. I'm here to be the character. That is what cinema should be. It should be able to create conversation, it should be able to represent society honestly so we actually sit down and talk about it. My job was to play the character. Everybody else's job is to decide what they felt about it and that's great."

He also added, "Creative freedom has to be there. You have to be able to do different things. We live in a society where we have to accept different opinions. So I'm very happy with everybody's opinions and respectful of everybody's opinions."

4. PM Narendra Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a glimpse of a letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending heartfelt congratulations on their wedding.

The letter reads, “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.”

5. Rakul Preet Singh's father-in-law feels happy after son Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

On February 22, a video on Instagram showed the Bhagnani family including Jackky Bhagnani's father Vashu Bhagnani, his sister Deepshikha, and others at the Goa airport as they were returning to the bay after Jackky and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding. When the paparazzi asked Jackky's father how the wedding was, he said, "Bohot acchhi, very very good. Lakshmi ghar pe aa rahi hai."

