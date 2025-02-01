Bollywood Newswrap, February 1: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan poster OUT; Udit Narayan reacts to kissing controversy and more

Hey Bollywood fans! Too caught up in the weekend vibes to stay updated on the latest news? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s first poster for Nadaaniyan to Udit Narayan addressing the viral kissing incident, catch up on all the major headlines right here!

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from February 1, 2025:

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's first poster from Nadaaniyan OUT

In exciting news, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to star in the beautiful ‘nadaan love story’ Nadaaniyan, coming soon to Netflix. The first poster was unveiled today (February 1) on Netflix India's Instagram, showcasing the duo in a heartwarming moment.

Ibrahim looks effortlessly stylish in black shorts, a white t-shirt, and a blue jacket, while Khushi dazzles in a blue denim and red-and-white sleeveless crop top. The image captures their chemistry perfectly and has fans eagerly awaiting the release!

2. Udit Narayan opens up on kissing controversy

Udit Narayan recently faced backlash after a video of him kissing a female fan during a live performance went viral. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he downplayed the incident, stating it shouldn't be blown out of proportion and reaffirmed that he is a decent person.

The singer explained that such moments are often spontaneous and result from fan enthusiasm, with admiration sometimes expressed through gestures like handshakes or kisses. He urged people not to overanalyze the situation, hinting that his family’s clean image might make them a target for unnecessary drama.

3. Prateik Babbar set to marry Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day: report

Prateik Babbar, known for his role in Sikandar, is all set to marry his fiancée Priya Banerjee. As Valentine’s Day approaches, the couple has chosen the perfect date for their wedding—February 14, 2025. According to The Times of India, their wedding will be an intimate celebration with only close friends and family in attendance.

The ceremony is expected to follow traditional Indian customs and will likely take place at Prateik’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. For those unaware, Prateik was previously married to filmmaker Sanya Sagar, but the couple divorced in January 2023.

4. Aamir Khan reveals his favorite Salman Khan song

Aamir Khan recently attended a promotional event for Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, in Mumbai. While chatting with music composer Devi Sri Prasad, Aamir shared that one of his all-time favorite songs is Salman Khan’s Dhinka Chika from Ready (2011), composed by DSP.

He confessed that although he usually doesn’t enjoy dancing, this track always gets him on his feet. Aamir even mentioned that Salman knows about his love for the song, adding a personal touch to the conversation.

5. Zahan Kapoor on his bond with cousins Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan Kapoor shared that his relationship with cousins Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor has strengthened over time, though they were distant while growing up due to different environments. He recalled not knowing much about the actor until his debut in Saawariya (2007) and fondly remembered childhood moments with Shammi Kapoor’s grandchildren.

The Black Warrant actor also explained that their family, valuing privacy, had limited interactions, but now, as adults, he enjoys discussing his work with Kareena and Ranbir, a bond that has deepened over the years.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!