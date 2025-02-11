Bollywood Newswrap, February 11: Kareena Kapoor returns to work post attack on Saif Ali Khan; Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya suffers skin reaction

Today, February 11, 2025, was filled with Bollywood news. If you missed out on any importan update, you can check out this newswrap. From Kareena Kapoor Khan returning to work for the first time after the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra’s new sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya suffering a skin reaction post her wedding, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 11, 2025:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to work post attack on Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on the sets by the paparazzi today. This marked the first time that she returned to work after the unfortunate incident in which her husband Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder. Kareena waved and smiled at the paps before getting inside her vanity van.

2. Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya suffers skin reaction

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra recently tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. The new bride recently shared a glimpse of her irritated skin. In the caption, Neelam stated, “I think it’s a reaction of the haldi paste to the sun.”

3. Ajay Devgn to have a voiceover in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Ajay Devgn is set to have a voiceover in the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer historical drama Chhaava. A source shared, “He has already dubbed for his portions, and the voiceover has brought in a new dimension to the story-telling of Chhaava.”

4. PM Narendra Modi praises Deepika Padukone's passion for mental health

Deepika Padukone will grace an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to talk about mental health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised her passion for the subject. In an Instagram story, he wrote, “And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it.”

5. Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee begin No Entry sequel prep

It looks like the prep on the No Entry sequel has begun. Boney Kapoor recently shared some pictures with Anees Bazmee from scenic locations in Greece. He captioned it, “No Entry Mein Entry in Greece.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!