Bollywood Newswrap, February 12: Vicky Kaushal describes Katrina Kaif as ‘vichitra prani’; Deepika Padukone on battle with depression

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

February 12, 2025, was another day filled with lots of Bollywood updates. If you missed out on anything important, check out this newswrap. From Vicky Kaushal describing Katrina Kaif as ‘vichitra prani’ to Deepika Padukone talking about her battle with depression, here are the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 12, 2025:

1. Katrina Kaif shares Vicky Kaushal’s description of her

Katrina Kaif recently shared a cute video of her husband Vicky Kaushal in which he told her, “Vichitra kintu satya praani hai aap (You are a strange but true creature).” The actress captioned the video, “My dear hubby's description of me.”

2. Deepika Padukone on her battle with depression

Deepika Padukone talked about her struggle with depression on an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. She recalled a moment in 2014 when she fainted and came to know about her depression after a few days. The actress revealed that she once told her mother, “I don’t know what this is. I’m just feeling completely helpless and hopeless. Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai ab (I don’t want to live anymore).”

3. Thama teaser to release with Chhaava?

According to the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Always Bollywood, a 47-second teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama will be unveiled with Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming period drama movie Chhaava.

4. Jaideep Ahlawat on working in The Family Man Season 3

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Jaideep Ahlawat talked about his experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man Season 3. He expressed his excitement and called himself ‘privileged’ for having collaborated with one of the ‘finest’ actors in the industry.

5. Kriti Sanon and rumored beau Kabir Bahia spotted at airport

Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai today. The paparazzi snapped them getting out of their car and going inside the building. The rumored lovebirds were seen twinning in black outfits.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.