Bollywood Newswrap, February 13: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif grace Chhaava screening; Housefull 5 trailer to be attached with Salman Khan's Sikandar

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 13, 2025:

1. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif look regal at Chhaava screening

The period drama Chhaava is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the special screening of the movie. The couple looked regal as they arrived hand in hand in their ethnic outfits.

2. Housefull 5 trailer to be attached with Sikandar

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to attach the theatrical trailer of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 to the prints of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. The latter will arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.

3. Captain America: Brave New World’s Anthony Mackie wants Shah Rukh Khan as next Avenger

In an interview with influencer Kevin Zingkhai available on Instagram, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie was asked to name a Bollywood hero that he would recruit as the next Avenger. He replied, “I think Shah Rukh Khan.”

4. Sharvari joins Imtiaz Ali’s film with Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sharvari is set to star alongside Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic movie. According to a source close to the development, “Imtiaz wanted to cast someone who is a talented actor and felt Sharvari is best for the part. The industry feels Sharvari has the potential to make it big from her generation and she tick-marked the bucket list of Imtiaz Ali to be a part of his next directorial.”

5. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated staff member’s birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated the birthday of their staff member. In a video shared by a fanpage, they were heard singing, “Happy Birthday, Carol. Happy birthday to you. You were born in the zoo with lions.”

