Bollywood Newswrap, February 17: Rakesh Roshan shares casting update for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4; Sheeba Akashdeep reveals if she was in a relationship with Akshay Kumar
From Rakesh Roshan giving casting update for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to Sheeba Akashdeep opening up on her relationship with Akshay Kumar, here's a roundup of February 17, 2025.
Just like any other day, February 17, 2025, was also full of big news from B-town. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan gave a major casting update on Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Sheeba Akashdeep revealed if she was in a relationship with Akshay Kumar. If you missed these big headlines, then fret not!
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 17, 2025:
1. Rakesh Roshan reveals a major casting update for Krrish 4
At the success bash of The Roshans, hosted on February 16, 2025, Rakesh Roshan revealed that apart from Hrithik Roshan, Rekha will also be joining the cast of Krrish 4. The filmmaker said so when a paparazzo asked if the veteran actress was joining them in the movie as the mother of Hrithik’s character. This new update made fans excited.
2. Sheeba Akashdeep opens up on her relationship with Akshay Kumar
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Sheeba Akashdeep opens up on her relationship with Akshay Kumar. The Mr. Bond actress confessed, “When you are young and working in close proximity ho jaata hai ishq vishq (you fall in love).” Sheeba further added that back then, they were children and now she finds it funny as it’s been 3 decades.
3. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to reunite on-screen for an American thriller
A recent report stated that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt flew to Saudi Arabia to shoot their cameos for a big-budget Hollywood thriller. A source stated that their scenes are being specially designed to make an impact and cater to a global audience. “It will be a three-day shoot. Salman’s team flew in on Sunday morning to Riyadh,” the insider added.
4. Priyanka Chopra drops snippets from her shelved film with Ajay Devgn
On February 17, 2025, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared childhood memories and a rare picture with Ajay Devgn and Dilip Kumar from the mahurat shoot of their shelved film. The actress dropped a total of 15 pictures, taking fans down memory lane.
5. Galatfehmi song from Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan released
The second song Galatfehmi from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming movie, Nadaaniyan was released today. The emotional song left the audience teary-eyed.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
