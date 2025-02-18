Bollywood Newswrap, February 18: Salman Khan’s intense Sikandar poster drops; Varun Dhawan shares fun image with Sunny Deol from Border 2 and more
On February 18, 2025, the makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Sikandar, dropped an intense poster featuring the superstar. Varun Dhawan also shared a fun image with his co-star Sunny Deol from the sets of their next project, Border 2. Take a look at some of the big headlines of the day.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 18, 2025:
1. Salman Khan’s intense poster from Sikandar unveiled
On February 18, Salman Khan and the team of Sikandar unveiled a new poster for their upcoming film. Released in the themes of green and red hues, it showcased the bhaijaan of Bollywood in an intense avatar. Sharing the poster, the makers penned, “Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”
