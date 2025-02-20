Bollywood Newswrap, February 19: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stun at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi; Priyanka Chopra protects daughter Malti as she jets off from Mumbai and more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined Soni Razdan and others at the star-studded Mehendi function of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen protecting her daughter Malti Marie as she jets off from Mumbai. Take a look at some of the biggest headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 19, 2025:

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt arrive with Soni Razdan at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi

On February 19, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt donned Indian attires as they attended the happening Mehendi event of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The couple came with veteran actress Soni Razdan. Apart from them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also made stylish entries at the party.

2. Priyanka Chopra protects her daughter Malti as they jet off from Mumbai

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen protecting the face of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they bid adieu to Mumbai. The mother-daughter looked cute as the B-town diva held the little girl tightly in her arms.

3. Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma to begin shooting for Rock On 2

Several reports suggest that Shanaya Kapoor and Munjya actor Abhay Verma are set to start shooting for Rock On 2. An insider revealed, “Their shooting schedule will begin in the first week of March. The film is going to be shot in Goa.”

Advertisement

4. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 trailer dropped

On February 19, 2025, fans were surprised with the captivating trailer of Bobby Deol’s Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. The unveiling was done at a special event hosted in Mumbai. The series stars Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha. Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, it will arrive on February 27, 2025, on Amazon MX Player.

5. Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s Lootera to re-release

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s period romantic drama Lootera is all set to hit the big screens once again. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 7, 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!