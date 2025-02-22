Bollywood Newswrap, February 22: Yash begins shooting for Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana; Nargis Fakhri reportedly ties knot with beau Tony Beig and more

On February 22, 2025, Bollywood witnessed several major events, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to reports of Nargis Fakhri tying the knot with her longtime beau Tony Beig, and much more. If you missed the biggest headlines of the day, read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 22, 2025:

1. Did Nargis Fakhri secretly marry her longtime beau Tony Beig in LA?

Speculation is rife that Nargis Fakhri has secretly married her longtime partner, Tony Beig, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The private affair reportedly included only close friends and family, with glimpses of their wedding cake and venue nameplate going viral. Now honeymooning in Switzerland, the couple’s latest snapshot together has further fueled excitement online.

2. Chhaava: PM Narendra Modi says ‘dhoom machi hui hai’ as he gives special mention to Vicky Kaushal starrer; actor REACTS

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, continues to win hearts worldwide. The film recently garnered special recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who acknowledged its rising popularity. Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude for the appreciation, calling it an honor to receive such praise.

3. Ramayana: Yash begins shooting as Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's epic saga; details inside

Yash has officially begun shooting for Ramayana in Mumbai, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The KGF star takes on the powerful role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic. With filming now underway in India, fans are eagerly anticipating his dynamic portrayal in this highly awaited project.

4. Alia Bhatt drops dreamy INSIDE pics from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding; Saif Ali Khan does Jiju duties in UNSEEN video

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on February 21, 2025, surrounded by their loved ones. Social media is abuzz with videos showcasing the presence of close family and friends, including Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Recently, Bhatt shared glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram, while an unseen clip captured Saif Ali Khan playfully doing his jiju duties.

5. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan bald look was ‘accidental’, says makeup artist

Shah Rukh Khan has consistently impressed audiences with his diverse roles and remarkable transformations. One of his most striking appearances was in Jawan, where his bald look became a major talking point as soon as the first look was unveiled. Surprisingly, this now-iconic appearance was not originally part of the plan.

