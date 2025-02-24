Bollywood Newswrap, February 24: Katrina Kaif visits Maha Kumbh with MIL; Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 reportedly to be whodunit and more

On February 24, 2025, Bollywood witnessed several major events, from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif visiting Maha Kumbh to Tabu expressing her excitement for reuniting with Akshay and Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla. If you missed the biggest headlines of the day, read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 24, 2025:

1. Udit Narayan REACTS as 1st wife Ranjana Jha files case against him amid kiss controversy; details inside

Udit Narayan, who recently faced public criticism after a viral video showed him kissing female fans at a concert, has once again made headlines for controversial reasons. This time, his first wife, Ranjana Jha, has taken legal action against him, accusing him of infringing on her rights and misusing her property. On February 21, he appeared before the Supaul Family Court, where he firmly denied any possibility of reaching a settlement.

2. Did Chhaava director Laxman Utekar apologize to Ganoji, Kanhoji Shirke's descendants, after a Rs 100 crore defamation threat?

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava hit theaters this Valentine's Day, featuring Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While the film has garnered widespread acclaim nationwide, it has also sparked controversy among the descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke. They have accused the film of misrepresenting their ancestors and have threatened a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit. In response, recent reports suggest that director Laxman Utekar has extended an apology.

Advertisement

3. Bhooth Bangla: Tabu expresses excitement about reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after Hera Pheri; 'Really strange...'

Akshay Kumar and Tabu are gearing up to reunite for Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. While fans eagerly anticipate the return of the Hera Pheri duo on screen, Tabu recently shared her excitement about the project. In a conversation, she expressed that working with Akshay and Priyadarshan feels like being at home.

4. Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and more starrer to be whodunit? Here's what we know

Housefull 5 is among the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Boasting a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan, the film is set against the backdrop of a cruise ship. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the latest installment of the beloved franchise. Recent reports now suggest that the movie will take an exciting turn, featuring a whodunit storyline.

5. Katrina Kaif's Maha Kumbh visit with her mother-in-law proves she's the perfect 'bahurani'; PICS

Advertisement

Following Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif also attended the Maha Kumbh Mela, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. During her visit to Prayagraj, she met Parmarth Niketan Ashram, President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and conveyed her heartfelt gratitude.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!