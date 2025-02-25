Bollywood Newswrap, February 25: Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal are finally married; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal celebrate 3 milestones on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday

It was a day full of major news. On February 25, 2025, Prajakta Koli announced she is finally married to her longtime bae, Vrishank Khanal. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal celebrated 3 milestones on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday. If you missed these big updates, then here is a quick recap!

A look at the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 25, 2025:

1. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal get married

On February 25, 2025, JugJugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli finally tied the knot with her longtime bae, Vrishank Khanal. The couple also dropped beautiful and happy images from their wedding function, making fans emotional. Soon after, her co-star Varun Dhawan also showered them with ‘khoob saara pyaar.’

2. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal celebrate 3 milestones on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, Love & War star cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal united to celebrate the director. Soon after, Alia took to her Instagram handle and dropped inside images. She also revealed that on the special day, they not only raised a toast to the filmmaker but also celebrated Vicky smashing the box office with Chhaava and three years of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

3. Shah Rukh Khan attends Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding with Gauri Khan

Among the many celebs who attended the grand wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding was Shah Rukh Khan. On February 25, 2025, Pinkvilla got hold of the exclusive images of the superstar blessing the newly wedded couple along with his wife, Gauri Khan.

4. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput drops sweet picture on his birthday

On February 25, 2025, Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday. Hence, his wife, Mira Kapoor, took to social media and dropped an adorable image with him. Wishing her husband, she expressed, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one. The magic is in you.”

5. Himesh Reshammiya opens up about his bond with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya spoke about his bond with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The Badass Ravi Kumar actor shared that both superstars have played a big role in his life. While Khan gave him a big break, he made his home production, Khiladi 786, with Akshay.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!