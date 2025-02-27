Bollywood Newswrap, February 27: Alia Bhatt reacts to post defending Ranbir Kapoor against red flag labels; Salman Khan oozes swag in Sikandar teaser and more

On February 27, 2025, Bollywood witnessed several major events, from Alia Bhatt reacting to a post defending her husband Ranbir Kapoor against "red flag" labels to Salman Khan's new Sikandar teaser and the commencement of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 shoot. If you missed the biggest headlines of the day, read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 27, 2025:

1. Alia Bhatt REACTS to post defending Ranbir Kapoor against ‘red flag, womanizer, mummas boy’ labels; details inside

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are known for their strong bond and constant support for each other, whether they’re on dates, car rides, or simply spending quality time together. Recently, a fan page shared a post defending Ranbir against tags like "Red Flag," "Womanizer," and "Mama’s Boy." In a quiet yet meaningful move, Alia expressed her support by liking the post.

2. Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji’s cop flick to commence filming in THIS month; makers search for 'strong villain'

Mardaani 3, the highly anticipated next chapter in Rani Mukerji’s action-packed cop franchise, was officially announced in 2024. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film. It has now been revealed that the shooting for the thriller is set to begin in June 2025. Meanwhile, the makers are actively searching for an actor to portray a formidable antagonist, ensuring a gripping face-off with Rani’s fierce character.

3. Sikandar New Teaser OUT: Salman Khan’s 4 power-packed dialogues ooze swag; Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj’s first look unveiled

The highly anticipated film Sikandar is inching closer to its release, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Earlier, a teaser featuring Salman Khan in a high-octane action avatar amped up excitement. Now, a brand-new teaser has been unveiled, showcasing four power-packed dialogues by the superstar, brimming with style and charisma. Additionally, the first looks of Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj have also been revealed, adding to the film’s buzz.

4. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava movie screening in a Delhi theater turns tragic after major accident; details inside

The screening of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi took a dramatic turn on February 26 when a fire broke out inside the theater. The incident led to panic among the audience as a section of the screen caught fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

5. O Saathi Re: Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Arjun Rampal unite for Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix series; WATCH table read video

After garnering immense appreciation for the 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila, director Imtiaz Ali is set to explore the OTT space once again. He is bringing a romantic drama series titled O Saathi Re, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The Netflix show was officially announced through a table read video, leaving fans thrilled with excitement.

