Bollywood Newswrap, February 5: Priyanka Chopra graces brother's pre-wedding celebrations; Shah Rukh Khan loves Farah Khan's idea for Main Hoon Na 2

Today, February 5, 2025, was packed with exciting Bollywood updates. If you missed out on any important story, this newswrap is here to help you. From Priyanka Chopra gracing her brother Siddharth’s pre-wedding celebrations to Shah Rukh Khan loving Farah Khan’s idea for Main Hoon Na 2, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 5, 2025:

1. Priyanka Chopra attends brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding celebrations

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai as her brother Siddharth Chopra is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress looked stunning in a yellow ethnic ensemble for the Haldi ceremony. She graced the mehendi and cocktail party in a chic gown.

2. Farah Khan wants to make Main Hoon Na 2 with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Farah Khan is working on a script that could serve as a sequel to Main Hoon Na. A source close to the development stated, “Farah has cracked an idea for Main Hoon Na 2, and Shah Rukh Khan has loved the route she plans to take for the sequel.” SRK is waiting for the final script to take a call.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s special post for Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Posting a cute childhood picture of him, the actress wrote, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless.”

4. Loveyapa director confirms Aamir Khan’s cameo

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Loveyapa director Advait Chandan revealed that Aamir Khan has a cameo in Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com. Advait stated, “He does. He’s there for two shots. When you watch the film, you’ll definitely see him.”

5. Vicky Kaushal would love to join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he would love to do the horror comedy genre. He said, “So if something like that comes up, preferably if something like that comes up with Maddock because they have mastery over that genre. So of course I would love to take it up.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!