Bollywood Newswrap, February 6: Priyanka Chopra graces brother’s sangeet with Nick Jonas; Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood eyes post-IPL release

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 6, 2025:

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in blue at Siddharth Chopra's sangeet

Priyanka Chopra has been spotted at the pre-wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya over the past few days. Nick Jonas, who arrived in Mumbai today, joined her at the sangeet ceremony. They looked extremely stunning in their blue ethnic outfits.

2. Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood eyes post IPL release

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, at the Next on Netflix event. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that the show led by Kill actor Lakshya and Bobby Deol will premiere in the first week of June, during the post-IPL window.

3. Aamir Khan's new lady love's name is Gauri

Earlier, reports surfaced that Aamir Khan is dating a mystery woman from Bangalore. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that his partner's name is Gauri, and she has no ties to Bollywood.

4. Imtiaz Ali to direct Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari in a romantic film

Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Imtiaz Ali is set to bring together Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari for a movie. A source close to the development shared, "Imtiaz Ali is set to direct his Laila Majnu hero Avinash Tiwary along with Aditi Rao Hydari in a pure, intense romantic tale. It goes on floors in India from February 26 and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule."

5. Janhvi Kapoor reviews Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa

Janhvi Kapoor recently watched Khushi Kapoor's next film, Loveyapa, and shared her review. Expressing her pride in her sister, Janhvi added, "#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow, the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of (tears) but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!!"

