Bollywood Newswrap, February 7: Vicky Kaushal on deleted lezim dance from Chhaava, Alia Bhatt enjoys pickleball match and more

From Vicky Kaushal discussing the deleted Iezim dance sequence from Chhaava to Alia Bhatt working up a sweat and enjoying a pickleball match in the city, the day was filled with major entertainment updates. If you missed the top headlines, here’s a quick roundup!

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from February 7, 2025:

1. Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal BREAKS SILENCE on deleted lezim dance sequence from upcoming film

Vicky Kaushal is deeply engaged in promoting his forthcoming period drama, Chhaava, helmed by director Laxman Utekar. The film stirred controversy over a Lezim dance sequence involving Kaushal's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, which was ultimately removed. In response, Kaushal clarified that the intent behind the scene was solely to showcase and celebrate Maharashtra's culture.

2. WATCH: Alia Bhatt prioritizes physical fitness as she enjoys pickleball match in city

Alia Bhatt’s passion for pickleball is frequently captured by the paparazzi. While she is often seen playing alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha, this time, the actress was spotted enjoying a match on the court by herself.

3. Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police confirms MAJOR breakthrough in actor’s stabbing case; find out

In a recent development concerning the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16, forensic tests have verified that the fingerprints of the accused, Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, correspond with those collected from the actor's home.

Advertisement

4. Sonu Sood faces legal trouble after Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against actor in Rs 10 lakh fraud case

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, widely known as the "messiah of the helpless," has found himself entangled in legal trouble after his name emerged in an investigation linked to a Rs 10 lakh fraud case. In response, authorities in Ludhiana have issued an arrest warrant against him.

5. The Diplomat TEASER OUT: John Abraham sets out to showcase power of ‘persuasion and strategy’ in a riveting drama

John Abraham is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, The Diplomat. While the announcement and poster alone sparked excitement, the makers further heightened anticipation by unveiling the film's teaser. The movie also stars Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!