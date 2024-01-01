Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor share vacay PICS with Raha; Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to tie knot in February

Here comes the first day of 2024. On January 1, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, celebrities gave glimpses of their festive celebration. On the other hand, according to a report, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. As the first day of the year was eventful, let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 1, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor enjoy festive season with daughter Raha Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt dropped pictures of herself, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and a little glimpse of her daughter Raha Kapoor enjoying the festive season in their way. In the first picture, Ranbir can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheek. The couple can be seen enjoying at a club. The third picture shows their daughter waving at the camera with the sea background.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some happy new year to you all."

2. Have a look at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's New Year celebration

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram accounts and shared pictures showcasing their celebration of the festive season. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen resting her head on her husband's shoulder, and they are back-facing the camera. Other pictures give a glimpse of their celebration of the festive season. In the photos, the actress can be seen looking beautiful in a floral dress while the Dunki actor donned a black sweatshirt and a cap.

Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!" On the other hand, Katrina penned, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!"

3. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first New Year post-marriage

Parineeti Chopra shared a series of photos capturing her Christmas and New Year's Eve festivities with her husband, Raghav Chadha, in Austria and London. The actress wrote, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. #Austria #London. Happy new year everyone!"

On the other hand, Raghav also shared pictures and penned, "She called me Santa, but it's me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy and peace."

4. Rakul Preet Singh and jackky Bhagnani to tie knot in February

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is scheduled for February 22 and will be held in Goa. The wedding details are being kept secret because Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani value their privacy and want to keep the ceremony private. A source informed the portal, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22 in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate. They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are said to be taking a break before diving into wedding preparations. Jackky is currently in Bangkok for his bachelor party, while Rakul is enjoying her break in Thailand. The source said, "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break."

5. Deepika Padukone spent first day of 2024 in THIS way

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika Padukone dropped a short video of how she spent her first day of 2024. Sharing a video of a beautiful view from her vacation, seemingly from a cruise, the actress wrote, "Happy New Year 2024."

