Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 17: Shah Rukh Khan to announce his 2024 lineup? Sidharth Malhotra on doing love story with Kiara Advani

The Bollywood industry was abuzz with some exciting news on the seventeenth day of January 2024. Firstly, a report suggests that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to announce his 2024 line-up of projects. On the other hand, during an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra opened up on whether the audience could expect him and his wife Kiara Advani in another love story after Shershaah or not. Apart from these, a bunch of news made it to the section of 'Top.' Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 17, 2024

1. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to announce his 2024 projects

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan took a short break in London to ring in the New Year and spend quality time with his family and now after that, he will sit down to plan his next move. According to a source, the actor is expected to make a three-film announcement in the first month of 2024.

“Everyone in the industry is looking forward and are excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next,” stated the source.

“However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience,” the source further added.

2. Sidharth Malhotra reveals if he is up for another love story with Kiara Advani after Shershaah

During the exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra reacted to a fan's question asking when the audience can expect Sidharth and Kiara Advani in another love story after Shershaah. He said, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers. We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film (Shershaah) even though love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film but I think the real life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates through really well."

The Indian Police Force star added, "We would love to do a full-fledged love story. It's just up to us, finding the right content, and the right script." Then, Sidharth asked the audience if they would like to see Kiara and him in another love story, to which everyone started cheering. To this, the actor shared, "I'll take this message back home and let's see and also take it to other directors and give them hints."

3. Raveena Tandon reacts to Govinda's falling career

In an interview with The Lallantop, Raveena Tandon spoke about her 90s co-star Govinda. Speaking in his defense, the actress shared, “The kind of films where Chi Chi’s talent can be perfectly used aren’t being made anymore. I don’t think this industry has ever seen an actor as talented as Chi Chi. I have never seen an actor who can make the audience laugh and cry in the same scene. I was in awe of him."

The actress further said that Govinda could transform a scene from comedy to emotional without much effort. "He could transform a comedic scene into an emotional one so effortlessly. Everything I know about comic timing I’ve learned from him. Nobody can compare to him", she added.

4. Nick Jonas shares inside glimpses from daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie recently turned 2. The couple celebrated her second birthday recently. "Our little angel is 2 years old," the singer wrote while sharing pictures from the celebration in Los Angeles. Have a look:

5. Anupam Kher shares picture with Salman Khan

Today, January 17, Anupam Kher shared a picture of him and Salman Khan. In the picture, the veteran actor looks dapper in a navy-blue striped double-breasted blazer that he paired with blue-colored trousers. He stood next to the Tiger 3 star who wore a bluish-purple colored tee paired with khaki denim. Sharing this picture, Anupam wrote, “Always a pleasure to meet #Tiger #SalmanKhan #Bhai."

