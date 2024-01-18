Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 18: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer OUT; Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Merry Christmas

On the eventful eighteenth day of January 2024, a lot of exciting news from the Bollywood industry made headlines. The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released. Katrina Kaif shared Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Merry Christmas and many more grabbed our attention. Quickly go through today's top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 18, 2024

1. The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released

The much-awaited trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was released. The trailer offers a glimpse into the romantic world ruled by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The crackling chemistry between both the leads is a perfect blend of humor, romance, and entertainment.

2. Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Merry Christmas

During the 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, a fan asked Katrina Kaif what was the best reaction she received for her film Merry Christmas. Katrina replied to this question by posting a picture of Vicky Kaushal hugging her at the premiere of the film and wrote, "Jhappi from Hubby" with a heart emoji.

3. Arbaaz Khan's romantic birthday post for wifey Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan shared a romantic picture with his wife Sshura Khan and penned a long birthday note. The caption reads, “Happiest birthday my love Shura (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older (accompanied by a smile emoji) actually very very old (with a goofy emoji) when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

4. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were supposed to work together 8 years ago

During the trailer launch event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon shared that she had been dying to do a romantic film. The actress added, "We (she and Shahid Kapoor) were supposed to work together about like 8 years ago and it didn't happen. I think there is right timing for everything and this film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) does full justice."

Opening up about the film, Kriti said that it is funny and quirky. Talking about her robotic character, Sanon shared, "This robot is also extremely funny but... it's a love story."

5. Vivek Oberoi opens up on Animal star Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi praised Ranbir Kapoor. He shared, “He is the same person who is unbelievably brilliant. When I met him at the success bash I hugged him and I said ‘I love you man, what an actor you are.’ I think he is one of the finest of the generations. He is also bindass; he is like me. He is not insecure.”

