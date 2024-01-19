Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 19: Hema Malini drops PICS of Ramayan performance ahead of Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony; making of Fighter's Ishq Jaisa Kuch OUT

Like other days, the Bollywood industry delivered exciting news on the nineteenth day of January 2024. Veteran actress Hema Malini shared pictures of her Ramayan performance ahead of the Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony. Further, the making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter was released as well. Apart from these, a bunch of stories made it to the 'Top' section. Let's have a look at today's hot news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 19, 2024

1. Hema Malini shares pictures of her Ramayan performance

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini shared pictures of her Ramayan performance in Ayodhya. She participated in a ballet organized to celebrate the 75th birthday of Shri Rambhadracharya. Hema Ji portrayed the role of Sita in the particular performance. She stunned in a beautiful traditional outfit blending orange and red colors.

Sharing pictures from her performance, she wrote, “Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17 . I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram’s Sita,” and added a folded hands emoji.

2. Making of Fighter's Ishq Jaisa Kuch out

The makers of Fighter dropped the making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In the video, Deepika Padukone quipped that she went nuts on hearing Ishq Jaisa Kuch. She called this one a 'sexy track'. The song's choreographer, Bosco, added that Hrithik and Deepika are two heavenly bodies coming together, and you can't take your eyes off them when they are dancing.

The video also showcased that Hrithik Roshan trained hard to flaunt those abs in the song. Choreographer Bosco revealed that the actor brought in that level of fitness, sincerity, and hard work very beautifully. On the other hand, Siddharth Anand went on to reveal that with Hrithik Roshan in the song, it is weeks of prep for each step till he gets it right, and it looks outstanding on screen. At the end of the video, the actor relishes some sweet delicacies after 14 months, and his reaction is unmissable.

3. Prem Chopra reveals some of his scenes were cut from Animal

During an interview with India Today, Prem Chopra shared that two or three of his scenes were cut from Animal.

He said, "The film got very lengthy. It turned out to be a four-hour, fifteen-minute film, so he (the director) had to cut it out. Hence, in this way, my two or three scenes were cut, which I thought were very good."

Calling it one of the games in the industry, Prem Chopra admitted that he is surprised that whatever his screen time is, people seem to have accepted him in a big way. "I still get views and information about it. I never expected that. I thought this was a special appearance, but the love is still pouring," Chopra added.

4. Siddharth Anand reacts as Pakistani celebrities slam Fighter trailer

After the release of the Fighter trailer, Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and many other Pakistani actors criticized it. Now, the director Siddharth Anand seemingly reacted to the slam on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reacting to a tweet about Hania Aamir's recent Instagram Stories, Siddharth added a thinking face emoji. The tweet read, "Didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?"

Another tweet read, "Was 'art' breathing here?" The original tweet was about the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon which read, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie and Hania Aamir starred in it." Agreeing with it, an X user also said, "Yes, they portrayed Indian Air Force as villain..." Reacting to this, Siddharth Anand commented, "Oh!!"

5. Parineeti Chopra's candid moment gets captured by hubby Raghav Chadha

Praineeti Chopra dropped a picture of herself from her coffee date with hubby Raghav Chadha. The image features her enjoying coffee, and in the caption, she revealed that it was 'sneakily' clicked by him. She wrote, "When he sneakily clicks photos of moi (love-filled emoji)" (camera emoji) @raghavchadha88".

