Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 2: Ira Khan wishes no gifts on her wedding day; Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate New Year in London?

On the second day of January 2024, a lot of engaging news from the Bollywood industry made headlines. Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Ira Khan has wished for no gift policy for her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. On the other hand, a picture of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrating New Year's Day together in London went viral on social media. As the day was eventful, let's take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of January 2, 2024.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 2, 2024

1. Ira Khan wishes for no gift policy on her wedding day

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed an interesting detail about Ira Khan's upcoming wedding with Nupur Shikhare, reportedly scheduled for January 3. The bride-to-be has opted for no gift policy and declined traditional gifts, suggesting a more meaningful alternative. For those guests who still wish to express their love through gifts, Ira has proposed a thoughtful gesture and it is to donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

2. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate New Year in London together

The rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have yet again stirred social media with a viral photo from their New Year's vacations. In the viral photo, the duo is seen having a gala time with their friends while Ananya and Aditya hold each other close.

3. Karan Johar shares his story of becoming friends with Shah Rukh Khan at DDLJ set

During a roundtable conversation on Galatta Plus, Karan Johar spoke about how he worked as an assistant director in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Sharing how his first job was to look for a costume for Shah Rukh Khan from the boxes that contained costumes from late Sridevi starrer Chandni, the filmmaker recalled meeting SRK on the film set

In his first meeting with Shah Rukh, Karan told him, "You should wear tight jeans, your body shape would look better in tighter jeans. You should show your Adam's apple because girls think it is very attractive."

To this, SRK reacted and searched for Aditya Chopra. Recalling SRK's words, KJo shared that the actor asked Aditya who he (Karan Johar) was and why was he telling him to show his Adam's apple and wear tight jeans, "Adi told him, 'He is a townie, he knows all these things, so just listen to him.' So, Shah Rukh wore that costume and I thought I had found my calling."

4. Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan spotted at his Bandra residence ahead of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Today, January 2, Ira Khan was spotted stepping inside Aamir Khan’s Bandra house. The star kid was all smiles as she was papped outside her father’s house. The bride-to-be looked cool in a casual outfit. She wore a black and white striped shirt and paired it with a grey mini skirt. Ira completed her look with a ponytail and black Kolhapuri footwear.

Aamir Khan on the other hand looked funky in a black printed tee that he paired with dhoti pants and completed his look with Kolhapuri chappals and spectacles.

5. Shah Rukh Khan participates in inauguration of Gaurav Verma’s house

Film producer and Red Chillies Entertainment COO Gaurav Verma recently shared a video on his Instagram, expressing gratitude for the past year and welcoming the new one. Among the highlights of the reel, some pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan have gone viral on the internet.

In one image, Shah Rukh can be seen posing with Gaurav and his family, including his wife and kids, during the inauguration of their new house. The second photo captured Shah Rukh setting up the nameplate with “Karuna & Gaurav” written on it, on the wall of the house, accompanied by Gaurav’s wife.

