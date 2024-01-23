Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 23: Fighter is denied release in ALL Gulf countries except UAE; Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao pose together while promoting Laapataa Ladies

On the twenty-third day of January 2024, the Bollywood industry received a lot of buzzing news that made it to the section of 'Top.' First of all, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Kira Rao posed together while promoting Laapataa Ladies and many more. Quickly read today's (January 23) top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 23, 2024

1. Fighter is denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE. Siddharth Anand and the team have failed to get their film cleared by the GCC Censors. The censor screening was held on the 10th of January, 2024, and it was on the 23rd that it was officially communicated that the film wouldn't be seeing a release in almost all the Gulf countries, causing a setback for the makers. Although the exact reason for this is unknown, one might expect it to be due to something the sensors found too irritating or offensive.

2. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose together while Laapataa Ladies promotion

Kiran Rao is set to return as a director with the movie Laapataa Ladies, slated to be released in March 2024. Teaming up with Aamir Khan, who serves as producer, the comedy-drama has garnered considerable buzz since its teaser was unveiled in 2023. Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended the promotional event of Laapataa Ladies together and posed for the paparazzi. Aamir Khan wore a jacket and pants, complemented by stylish geek glasses. Kiran Rao opted for a high-neck top paired with high-waist pants. The duo looked happy, striking a pose together for the paparazzi. Have a look:

3. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul drop unseen wedding glimpses on 1st anniversary

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul celebrated their 1st marriage anniversary today, January 23. They made a collaborative post on Instagram to celebrate their first marriage anniversary. They shared some unseen glimpses from their wedding, and the couple can be seen embracing love for each other in the adorable video. One of the clips also shows their fun moment from the Haldi ceremony. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Finding you was like coming home (infinite)"

4. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's unseen glimpses from fun game

Ira Khan shared a bunch of unseen glimpses featuring herself and Nupur Shikhare enjoying a fun game during their registry marriage day.

Sharing the details about the game, Ira penned, "IN it to WIN it! If you missed the claimed-to-be-rigged-game at the reception… sucks to be you. Of course it was hand-made with our various craft supplies at 3am… even though there were months to make it.

And of course, Popeye and I ganged up against them. This is why we're married. Poking fun aside, LOOK HOW CUTE THE BOARD IS AND HOW CUTE EVERYTHING WAS!!! I felt like we were on a game-show! Bucklist item ticked!"

She added, "Thank you @daniellepereira_3 @smriteep @pesyourself @kanikajhamtani and I'm not sure who else I'm supposed to thank. I was told the groom's side gave a thumbs up @atul_oct_12 @sahabime. BTW, I won."

5. Saif Ali Khan gets discharged from hospital

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital today, January 23. The actor recently undergone a tricep surgery. In the video shared by the paps, the actor was seen accompanied by his wife and actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as he came out of the car. The couple stopped by and posed for the paps, acknowledged them with a sweet smile, and also waved for them.

