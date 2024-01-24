Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 24: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal to star in Love & War; Deepika Padukone-Anil Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan for Fighter screening

January 24, 2024, was an eventful day like others. A lot of exciting news, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Love & War to star a stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, while the lead actors Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan posed together at the Fighter screening, and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 24, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal to star in Love & War

Pinkvilla first informed you that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the advanced stages of talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a new love story set against the backdrop of war. Today, January 24, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated the audience with the announcement of his next 'epic-saga' titled, Love & War. The upcoming movie has a stellar cast of talented actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

The film is slated to hit the theaters next year on Christmas 2025. A while back, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and other team members took to social media and dropped the announcement poster. The text on the poster reads, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War."

2. Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose at Fighter screening

The makers of Fighter organized a special screening of the film ahead of its release in Delhi. The lead actors, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, posed together and oozed glam. The trio wore all-black outfits. Deepika chose an oversized suit that radiated black richness. Hrithik donned a black t-shirt, blazer, and pants, while the senior actor looked handsome in a t-shirt and jacket paired with black jeans. Meanwhile, Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024. Have a look:

3. Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies trailer OUT

The trailer of the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies has finally been unveiled by the makers. Kiran Rao took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer and wrote, "Ghunghat uth chuke hain #LaapataaLadies trailer is out! Pre-book your tickets now to avail the BMS offer."

The trailer showcases two young brides who find themselves in an unexpected twist of fate. It begins with a man proudly introducing his wife to his family and villagers, only to realize that he has unknowingly brought home the wrong bride. Meanwhile, another man desperately reports his missing wife to a police station but is met with skepticism and sarcastic comments from the police officer played by Ravi Kishan.

4. Angad Bedi praises Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad Bedi shared a video from the Christmas celebration in 2023 featuring his wife and actress Neha Dhupia, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal while praising Katrina's performance in Merry Christmas.

Sharing the video, Angad penned, "Its almost end of jan.. but its still a very "Merry Christmas" in the theatres.. well done kat may you shoulder many more such films and also..may the light always be upon you!!! One of your best performances.. its right up there @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 @nehadhupia."

5. Emraan Hashmi reacts to paps calling him villain of Don 3

Emraan Hashmi was spotted in Mumbai today. As he came out of his vehicle, the actor was called 'Don 3 villain' by the paparazzi. In response, the actor gave a thumbs-up and smiled at the camera before walking off. Take a look:

