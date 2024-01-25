Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 25: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter released; Varun Dhawan's next with Atlee likely to be Baby John

On the eventful twenty-fifth day of January 2024, we got to see a bunch of exciting news making it to the 'Top' section. Firstly, the much-awaited Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor released in theaters. On the other hand, according to a report, Varun Dhawan's next with Atlee which is addressed as VD 18, got a title. Apart from these, a bunch of other important news embraced today's Bollywood industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 25, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter released

On January 25, Siddharth Anand's much-awaited directorial Fighter was released. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and others. The film has been receiving good response from the audience as well as critics.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher praised the film as he wrote on his X handle, "Just finished watching #SiddharthAnand’s #FighterMovie!! EXCELLENT! Loved it. Every department of the film is first rate. Proud of two of my students! Yes! I am showing off.. Both @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone are breathtakingly spectacular! All other actors have done a great job! And What can I say about my friend @AnilKapoor. He is certainly the BAAP of acting. Jai Ho!"

2. Varun Dhawan's next VD 18 with Atlee reportedly gets a title

According to Bollywood Hungama, the action entertainer led by Varun Dhawan which is addressed as VD 18, will be titled Baby John. The makers of the film received the censor certificate for the teaser from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and after that, the word spread about the film's unique title. The report also states that the teaser of Baby John will be unveiled in a few days, possibly on Saturday, January 27.

The cast of the film also includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Kalees and backed by Atlee and Priya Atlee's A For Apple Studios, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film is the remake of Atlee's 2016 directorial Theri. It starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.

3. John Abraham says Pathaan brought glory back to the industry

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan completed its one year of release today, January 25. On this occasion, John Abraham who portrayed the role of an antagonist in the film, told ANI, "Pathaan's anniversary will always be nostalgic for me personally and also for the Hindi film industry because this was the film that made us as an industry bounce back."

He further added, "This film brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry." Abraham added that Pathaan changed perception, emotion, and the forward journey of the Hindi film industry.

4. Rohit Shetty says he made Ranveer Singh's Cirkus for THIS reason

In an interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty revealed why he made Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. He said it was made during the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that he wouldn't have touched the subject if it was today's time. He said, “It was made during the pandemic when things were changing. Today, if I have to make that subject, I will not touch it. Sooryavanshi was not released, the Indian Police Force was about to start, and we had an eight-month gap because the pandemic was going on."

Shetty further revealed that he did the film to keep his team occupied. "So what should we do? Workers were sitting at home and we had this script for the longest time, a simple, small film. I thought, ‘Chalo bana dete hain. Workers bhi busy rahenge aur hum bhi busy rahenge (Let’s make it. Workers will stay busy and we will keep busy too). It was a studio-based film, with no cars flying, no action, no heroic entry and all", he added.

5. Ira Khan shares pictures from her honeymoon with Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan shared a couple of pictures from her honeymoon period in Bali with her husband Nupur Shikhare. In the picture, Ira is seen beaming a cute smile for the camera, while Nupur strikes quirky expressions for the lens as he sits beside his wife. The two are seen rejoicing in their period of romance and blissful memories.

