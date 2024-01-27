Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 27: Sunny Deol locked to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; Ranveer Singh keen to work with top South directors

On the twenty-seventh day of January, Bollywood witnessed significant events that stirred excitement across the industry. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Sunny Deol has been finalized to portray Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is engaging in discussions with directors from the South. Let's delve into the standout moments that marked Bollywood on January 27, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 27, 2024

1. Sunny Deol joins Ramayana cast to portray the character of Lord Hanuman

Pinkvilla has gained exclusive insights that Sunny Deol is all set to join the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's epic trilogy, Ramayana. The actor is scheduled to commence shooting for his role in May 2024. Although the actor's appearance in Ramayana: Part One will be a guest role, he will play a more substantial role in the second and third installments of the trilogy. The confirmed ensemble for Ramayana now includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The filmmakers are also in discussions with Vijay Sethupathi to portray the character of Vibhishana.

2. Ranveer Singh in talks with directors from the South film industry

In a Pinkvilla exclusive, it has been revealed that Ranveer Singh is in talks with several South directors such as Atlee, Prasanth Varma, AR Murugadoss, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nelson. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his next project at the moment.

Furthermore, Basil Joseph is actively engaged in the development of Shaktimaan, a project featuring Ranveer, in collaboration with Sony Pictures India. The filming for Shaktimaan is scheduled to commence in the latter part of 2025.

3. Girls Will Be Girls wins at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, has become a standout success at the Sundance Film Festival 2024, earning two prestigious awards. The coming-of-age film, a collaborative effort between Chadha and Fazal's production venture Pushing Buttons Studios, along with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, is penned and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati.

4. The trailer of Money Man is out

Sobhita Dhulipala excitedly took to her Instagram account to share the trailer of Monkey Man. The 3-minute-16-second-long trailer unfolds the gripping tale of a man on a quest for vengeance against corrupt leaders who not only murdered his mother but continue to oppress the poor and powerless. Set in India, the film draws inspiration from the legend of Hanuman.

Sharing the trailer, Sobhita wrote, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing 5th April across theatres globally @universalpictures #DevPatel @monkeypawproductions @jordanpeele.” The trailer introduces Dev Patel's character, Kid, who makes a living in an underground fight club. It also offers glimpses of Kid's past, showcasing his deep-seated rage and determination for retribution against those who took everything from him.

5. Dunki to be screened for the UK government

According to a report by ANI, the United Kingdom government is set to screen the comedy-drama Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The government deems the film's exploration of the theme of illegal immigration highly relevant in the current context, especially in light of its depiction of the perilous Dunki route. Given the positive response the film has received in the UK, government officials are expressing eagerness to watch it.