Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 3: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare are married; Salman Khan undergoes intense physical training for The Bull

On the third day of January 2024, a bunch of news entertained people through the day. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Salman Khan underwent intense physical training for The Bull and many more. Let's take a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of January 3, 2024.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 3, 2024

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare married

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are officially married now. The first video that has emerged from their wedding ceremony showcases the groom signing the official marriage papers while his beloved Ira is sitting next to him. The proud father and actor Aamir Khan is seen standing behind the couple along with his wife Reena Dutt, Kiran Rao, and other close family members.

2. Salman Khan undergoes physical training for The Bull

In the film The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan, Salman Khan will be seen essaying the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, following which he has been undergoing rigorous physical training. According to a source, Salman Khan will be playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, the filming for which will begin in February.

Advertisement

“The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara. He is training for 3.5 Hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Of course, with a minor change in his diet,” a source revealed.

3. Rani Mukerji Manifests To Work With Shah Rukh Khan Again

In the fan segment of Pinkvilla's flagship interview featuring Rani Mukerji, the actress was asked a host of questions by her fans and admirers. One of the questions was related to whether they could have Rani Mukerji collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again on a film in the future and the actress cryptically answered, 'tathastu', a term that is used to fulfill manifestations. The answer was followed by a huge roar by the admirers who can't get enough of the two.

4. Madhuri Dixit speaks about dividing jobs with Dr Shriram Nene for Panchak

During the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Madhuri Dixit about how was it working with her husband Dr Shriram Nene for Panchak. In response, the diva replied, “Oh it’s been great because we have like split our jobs. My job is..I’m the creative head. I look for scripts, and the casting, and everything is done and he looks after the finances of the film, how the workflow is going to happen, and how the budgets are going to get done. So in a film, we are like the left brain and the right brain. So we have divided our jobs accordingly. It’s a great partnership.”

5. Janhvi Kapoor explains dynamics with Khushi Kapoor post Sridevi's death

During KWK8, Karan Johar asked the Janhvi Kapoor about what her late mother Sridevi had said a while ago. He questioned, “I've read a while ago, where actually your mom had said that you were more emotionally equipped to be in the industry than you would be because you're more fragile hypersensitive and almost like Khushi is younger than you, but assumes the role somehow of the older sister. Is that true?”

Opening up about it, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Yeah, I think a little bit, but also I feel dynamics have changed so much. I mean, of course, since she's passed, I think she's equally my baby and my mom at times, and I think I'm equally her baby and her mom at times.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding LIVE updates: Couple makes first appearance as husband and wife