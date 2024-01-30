Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 30: Hrithik Roshan started smoking at Fighter sets for THIS reason; Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda are engaged

On the thirtieth day of January 2024, the Bollywood industry was graced by a bunch of hot news. Hrithik Roshan revealed that he had to undergo three different body transformations for Fighter. On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got engaged, with many more exciting updates. Quickly go through today's (January 30) top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 30, 2024

1. Hrithik Roshan started smoking on Fighter sets for THIS reason

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan shared that he had to undergo three different body transformations for Fighter. He quipped that he did not know how to celebrate after his shots were done for Fighter. He expressed that he was so relieved the day his body shots got done that he had gajar ka halwa and ice cream, but nothing satisfied him.

"I had not planned for the reward; I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done," Hrithik shared. He continued, "I was like, 'What do I do? What do I do?'. So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking. I went into the other deep end, and that's a learning in itself because, in one week, my resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75. It's that bad for you. So, I stopped. But it was a disaster. We only plan, schedule, and brainstorm about the building, but what happens after the victory? That also needs a plan."

2. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are engaged

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got engaged today, January 30. Pictures from their engagement surfaced on social media and went viral in no time. In the photos, the actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a royal blue colored Anarkali dress with a golden border that she layered with peach colored netted dupatta. She left her hair open and completed her look with golden mojris. Pulkit, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta with black floral prints on it. Have a look:

3. Aamir Khan matches mehendi design to Ira Khan's tattoos

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira Khan shared three unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures featured her father and actor Aamir Khan. In the photos, the happy father can be seen flaunting his mehendi designs of the moon, sun, and star, matching with his daughter's tattoos. The other pictures showcase the father-daughter having an adorable moment together.

Sharing the pictures, Ira Khan captioned it, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties" indicating the recent turtle tattoos she got with her husband Nupur Shikhare.

4. Salman Khan's production company warns against fake casting calls

Salman Khan's production company, Salman Khan Films, warned people against fake casting calls. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the handle penned, "This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose." SKF then threatened to take legal action against any party found to be doing this activity. They stated, "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner."

5. Prem Chopra praises Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

Veteran actor Prem Chopra recently praised the film Fighter. During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, he specifically appreciated Hrithik Roshan's performance, remarking, "Wonderful, Hrithik's performance was terrific, plus the direction is terrific." He commended the filmmakers, stating, "I am surprised at the way they have researched the whole thing, they made it such a beautiful film, lovely film."

