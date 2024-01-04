Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 4: Fighter team to launch special asset on Deepika Padukone's birthday; Ira Khan on Nupur Shikhare's unique wedding entry

January 4, 2024, was eventful as the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news. Firstly, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the Fighter team is set to launch a special asset on Deepika Padukone's birthday. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reacted to the unique wedding entry of her husband Nupur Shikhare, and many more. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of January 4, 2024.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 4, 2024

1. Fighter team will launch special asset on Deepika Padukone's birthday

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and team Fighter will launch a special asset on January 5, notably on Deepika Padukone's birthday. The asset will showcase some unseen looks of the actress as well.

Speaking about the characters, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky, and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Fighter will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

2. Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare's wedding entry

Post-marriage, Ira Khan has been sharing captivating inside glimpses from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. A while back, Aamir Khan’s daughter posted another beautiful picture from D-Day as her now husband is seen holding a mic and seemingly addressing the guests. Along with it, she also shared a snapshot from the video of Nupur running on the roads towards the wedding venue.

Reacting to it she wrote alongside, “He didn’t come on a horse. He ran to the venue. And I placed cite posters along the way (accompanied by a smiling emoji)”

3. Katrina Kaif reacts to being called 'glamor doll' for her Zoya rolee in Tiger 3

During the press conference of Merry Christmas today, January 4 in Mumbai, one of the media personnel asked Katrina Kaif what it's like to play a “nuanced character,” as opposed to “just a glamour role” that she did in her last film, Maneesh Sharma's 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3.

To this Katrina replied, "I see things a little different perhaps. I actually think the character of Zoya is one of the strongest characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially in Tiger 3, it was so nuanced and so well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to play that character."

4. Akshay Kumar's 2024 calendar has over 100 holidays

In an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla has discovered that Akshay Kumar has crafted his agenda for the upcoming year, deftly balancing his shooting schedule and personal time.

Upholding a remarkable tradition of 18 years, Akshay has dedicated over 100 days for holidays, encompassing 52 Sundays, a 30-day summer break, 10 days devoted to birthdays, 10 days for Diwali festivities, and another 10 days to ring in the New Year. The actor plans to engage in daily work shifts from Monday to Saturday, spanning 9 am to 6 pm. The actor is set to shoot for 4 to 5 films this year, including much-anticipated titles like Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. Additionally, he will be lending his time to around 20 brand shoots.

5. Deepika Padukone on her vacation with Ranveer Singh on 5th wedding anniversary

During a recent interaction with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone opened up on her vacation with husband-actor Ranveer Singh on their fifth wedding anniversary recently. She mentioned that due to the influence of social media and the widespread reach of content, maintaining complete privacy during travel has become challenging. She said, “With social media and the way that content is trascending borders, it's no longer possible to be absolutely discreet when we travel. But we still managed to find quiet moments. Of course, no one is complaining if we get recognised overseas for our work. It's always nice.”

