Bollywood Newswrap, January 23: Cops recover third part of knife used to stab Saif Ali Khan; Priyanka Chopra feels 'incredible' as Anuja gets nominated for Oscars 2025
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 23, 2025:
1. Cops recover third part of knife used by accused to stab Saif Ali Khan
In a new update on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, the Bandra police discovered the third fragment of the knife, which was used by the accused to attack the Hum Tum actor. The part of the evidence was found on Swami Vivekanand Road near Bandra Talao, around 1.4 kilometers from Khan's Bandra West residence.
2. Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness as Anuja gets nominated for Oscars 2025
On January 23, 2025, The Academy announced that the American-Hindi film Anuja has been nominated at the 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025. The film is nominated in the Live Action Short Film category. Directed by Adam J. Graves, it is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga.
3. Alia Bhatt reviews Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava trailer
After watching the trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's upcoming film Chhaava, Alia Bhatt took to social media to review it. In her note, she penned, "The trailer is absolutely breathtaking. Goosebumps all over. All the best (red heart emoji)," tagging both Vicky and Rashmika in it.
4. Padmaavat re-release postponed to new date
Earlier, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat was supposed to hit cinemas again on January 24, 2025. But now, the event has been postponed. The film will now be re-released on February 6, 2025. Bhansali Productions' Instagram post revealed in a post, "The epic saga re-releases on a new date—6th February, 2025! Relive the iconic tale on the big screen."
5. Loveyapa song Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si released
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si, from Loveyapa, was released on January 23, 2025. Dhrruv Yogi has written the song while Vishal Mishra, the ever-so-versatile, has given his vocals.
