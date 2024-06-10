Bollywood Newswrap, June 10: Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar on THIS date; Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD poster

As we bid adieu to June 10, let's look back at the top Bollywood news that made headlines today.

From Salman Khan is set to begin shooting for Sikandar very soon to Ranveer Singh's priceless reaction to Deepika Padukone's look from the Kalki 2898 AD poster, a lot happened in the industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 10, 2024

1. Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikander soon'

An official announcement was made by the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson on their official X handle (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that Salman Khan will begin shooting for the highly-awaited Sikandar on June 18.

2. Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD look

Ranveer Singh reacted to his wife Deepika Padukone's look from the poster from her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, "The queen of the big screen." The trailer of the film was also released today.

3. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been living together for a while

According to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal moved in together some time back. The source shared, “Sonakshi and Zaheer moved in together a while ago. The soon-to-be bride and groom have the blessings of their families. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only the couple’s families and close friends in attendance." Meanwhile, reportedly, the couple is set to tie the knot on June 23.

4. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's Mumbai house

Hindustan Times reported that the new parents Varun Dhawan has rented actor Hrithik Roshan’s current house in Juhu, Mumbai, and will soon be moving there with his wife and their baby girl. “Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea-facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location Juhu. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbors, who are residing in the same building,” the source told the portal.

5. Stree 2 teaser to be released with a twist

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is set to be released on Friday, June 14. However, the teaser won't be released on social media or any other platform. Instead, it will only screen in cinemas showing Munjya.

