Bollywood Newswrap, June 11: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding guest list revealed; Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer OUT

Today, June 11, several important stories made headlines that are hard to miss.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 11, 2024

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer iqbal's wedding guest list

News18 Showsha has exclusively revealed Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's probable wedding guest list. It includes Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, the Heeramandi cast, and more. The report also mentioned that Salman Khan has also been sent an invitation. However, it is still unclear if he can make it considering he will be busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

2. Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer out

The 2-minute and 18-second trailer shows the lead actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal dealing with friendship, situations, and love. It takes us into the world of modern love where we see Pashmina and Rohit are close friends who break up with their partners only to realize they are attracted to each other.

3. Chunky Panday reacts to a fan calling Aditya Roy Kapur 'damaad'

Chunky Panday recently posted some behind-the-scene pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur as they collaborated on an advertisement. Under the post, one fan commented, “Apne damad ke sath it’s joking Pasta ka Akhiri rasta.” This comment went viral because Ananya Panday's father reacted to it by liking it amid rumors of the couple's alleged breakup.

4. Aamir Khan and family have special plan to celebrate ammi Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday

A source close to Aamir Khan revealed that the actor will fly in more than 200 family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday on June 13th. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities. The grand celebration will take place at Aamir’s residence in Mumbai.

5. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna drops pic from sets

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a happy picture with the actor from the sets. Sharing the post, she expressed in the caption, “Animaling...(accompanied by a red-heart emoji....Thank u fr ur care ,love and kindness and ur wonderful gestures Ranbirrr...costar.”

